Vivek Ramaswamy Claims He's 'Too Busy' Campaigning for President to Testify in Multimillion-Dollar Court Case: 'I Am Often Away From Home'

GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently refused to provide testimony in a multimillion-dollar court case because he is “too busy” campaigning for the 2024 presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just days after the 38-year-old businessman turned heads at the first GOP debate on Wednesday night, Ramaswamy reportedly claimed that his busy campaign schedule prevents him from finding time to testify.