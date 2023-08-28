Vivek Ramaswamy Claims He's 'Too Busy' Campaigning for President to Testify in Multimillion-Dollar Court Case: 'I Am Often Away From Home'
GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently refused to provide testimony in a multimillion-dollar court case because he is “too busy” campaigning for the 2024 presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just days after the 38-year-old businessman turned heads at the first GOP debate on Wednesday night, Ramaswamy reportedly claimed that his busy campaign schedule prevents him from finding time to testify.
According to Daily Mail, the court case involves a dispute over a biotech buyout and investors are looking towards Ramaswamy to provide testimony in an effort to gather evidence for the case.
Meanwhile, Ramaswamy's legal team accused the investors of trying to sabotage the GOP candidate’s bid for the White House by forcing him to give a deposition.
“As a candidate for President of the United States, I must frequently travel across the United States to campaign, make speeches, give media interviews, and meet with voters,” Ramaswamy wrote in papers filed in federal court in Ohio's Southern District on July 27, according to Daily Mail.
“Consequently, I am often away from home,” he continued, “and when I am home it is often not until late in the evening after a full campaign day.”
The Ohio court order for Ramaswamy's testimony is reportedly related to a court case being heard in Bermuda involving one of his companies, Alpine Partners.
Investors in Alpine Partners claimed they were “short-changed” in a merger deal and are seeking evidence from Ramaswamy regarding the price they paid for one of his companies.
Ramaswamy, it should be noted, is not personally liable for any damages.
The court documents revealed that Ramaswamy appealed against the request for his testimony.
“Vivek had no real part in this transaction, he actually recused himself from the transaction,” a spokesperson for the GOP candidate’s 2024 campaign said in a statement regarding the lawsuit.
“This is a business matter that occurred prior to the launch of the campaign and we'll let the legal process play out.”
The GOP candidate argued that complying with the investors' demands would hinder his ability to run for office. His lawyers also argued that the demands for financial documents were a form of harassment.
Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Ramaswamy's campaign for the presidency is gaining momentum, and the 38-year-old candidate is currently surging in the polls.
An exclusive poll conducted by JL Partners for Daily Mail revealed that 28 percent of respondents believed Ramaswamy had the best night in the first GOP debate – compared to 27 percent for his closest rival, Ron DeSantis.
Ramaswamy self-funded his campaign and reportedly put $5 million of his own money into it in the second quarter of this year.