Vivek Ramaswamy Pressed Over Comments Comparing a Black Lawmaker and Author to the 'Grand Wizard' of the KKK
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy found himself in hot water for referring to a Black politician, Massachusetts Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley, as one of the "modern grand wizards of the modern KKK," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a heated interview on CNN's State of the Union with Dana Bash, the host and presidential hopeful touched on the racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, which claimed the lives of three Black individuals.
During the interview, Bash questioned Ramaswamy about his comparison between Pressley's remarks and the atrocities committed by the KKK.
While on the campaign trail in Iowa, Ramaswamy was recorded telling one voter, "Ayanna Pressley, she's in the Congress today. She's a member of 'the squad.' Her words, not mine: 'We don't want any more black faces that don't want to be a black voice. We don't want any more brown faces that don't want to be a brown voice.'"
Ramaswamy then quoted bestselling author Kendi from his book "How To Be Anti-Racist."
"Here's what it says," said Ramaswamy. "Opening lines: 'The remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination."
"These are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK," said Ramaswamy.
Bash highlighted the history of violence perpetrated by the KKK against Black people, including lynchings, rapes, and murders.
"How, in any way, are the views you're talking about comparable to the views and atrocities committed by the KKK?" she asked the presidential hopeful.
"What I said is the grand wizards of the KKK would be proud of what they would hear her say," Ramaswamy answered, "because there's nothing more racist than saying that your skin color predicts something about the content of your viewpoints or your ideas."
Bash fired back, pointing out: "You didn't just say they would be proud ... You said these are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK."
The clash continued as Bash questioned Ramaswamy further about his comparison between Pressley and the grand wizards of the KKK. Ramaswamy urged Bash to approach the discussion intellectually and maintained that his analogy was valid. However, Bash remained skeptical and emphasized the violent nature of the KKK's actions against Black people.
"The whole thing about the KKK, it wasn't just about rhetoric," Bash said. "They lynched people! They raped people! They murdered people! They burned their homes…"
"And that was obviously wrong," he responded.
"Okay. So, if you want to have an intellectual discussion, do you think that maybe comparing her to the grand wizard and the notion of what she said to being a modern leader of the KKK was maybe a step too far? Or do you stand by what you said?" Bash asked.
The Republican answered: "I stand by what I said to provoke an open and honest discussion."
According to Real Clear Politics, Ramaswamy is polling third place in the GOP Presidential Primaries behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
