'Pretty Racist': Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Disgusted' That Chris Christie Compared Vivek Ramaswamy to Barack Obama During GOP Debate

Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Disgusted' That Chris Christie Compared Vivek Ramaswamy to Barack Obama During GOP Debate By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 24 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “disgusted” with Chris Christie this week after Christie compared Vivek Ramaswamy to Barack Obama during the first GOP debate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Congresswoman Greene criticized the former New Jersey governor after the debate on Wednesday night.

According to Greene, she was not only “disgusted” by Christie’s attack against Ramaswamy but she also thought the remark was “pretty racist.” “I was pretty disgusted at Chris Christie and his racist comment towards Vivek Ramaswamy, where he was like ‘the only skinny guy’ – what did he say?” the MAGA congresswoman charged during an appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network shortly after the debate.

“He was comparing him to Obama,” she continued. “Yeah, I mean I honestly thought that was pretty racist.” According to Mediaite, Greene was referring to an incident that took place during the debate when Ramaswamy repeated a joke Obama used in 2004.

“Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name?” Ramaswamy joked on the Milwaukee debate stage on Wednesday night. “What the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?” Ramaswamy was reportedly echoing a similar joke made by Obama in 2004 when the then-aspiring Illinois senator referred to himself as “a skinny kid with a funny name who believes that America has a place for him, too.”

Christie mocked Ramaswamy for echoing Obama and called the 38-year-old GOP primary hopeful an “amateur.” “I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here, and the last person in one of these debates, Bret, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama,” Christie said.

"And I'm afraid we are dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight," the former New Jersey governor added. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christie's attack against Ramaswamy on Wednesday night – and Greene's subsequent response – was not the only drama that unfolded shortly after the first GOP debate came to an end.

Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also lashed out on Wednesday night after Fox News blocked the couple from entering the post-debate spin room. Fox News announced earlier this week that no surrogates for Donald Trump's 2024 campaign would be allowed in the post-debate spin room due to the fact that Trump was not participating in the event.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle attempted to enter the spin room anyway and were quickly denied access. “I’m not allowed to go in there because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped,” Don Jr. complained.

