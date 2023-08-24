Denied: Donald Trump Jr. Suffers Major Meltdown After Fox News Blocks Him and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle From GOP Debate Spin Room
Donald Trump Jr. suffered a major meltdown this week after Fox News blocked the former first son and his fiancée from entering the GOP post-debate spin room, RadarOnline.com can report.
Don Jr. lashed out at the conservative news network on Wednesday night when he and Kimberly Guilfoyle were denied access to the post-debate spin room following the first GOP debate of the 2024 election cycle.
According to a video of Don Jr.’s meltdown in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, the former first son accused Fox News of “banning people from actually having a discourse about politics.”
Guilfoyle described the incident as “un-American.”
“Probably shouldn’t surprise any of us. But that’s what it is,” Donald Trump’s 45-year-old son complained. “And I’ve been told by others that I would be able to go in.”
“They’re telling me right now,” Don Jr. continued. “Won’t let me into the spin room.”
The former first son then went on a lengthy tirade that slammed Fox News, the GOP presidential candidates who performed on the debate stage on Wednesday night, the recent indictments against his father, and next year’s election.
“I’m not allowed to go in there because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped,” Don Jr. charged.
“So they can’t have someone who can maybe be a representative of my father, just like a few weeks ago when I was canceled after the first indictment, I was scheduled to go on, and about 5 minutes before I’m on, I found out I’m no longer on because apparently, I wouldn’t be a great surrogate to talk about my father’s indictment!” he continued.
“Just so we understand what we’re dealing with here. So it shouldn’t surprise any of us.”
Don Jr. and his fiancée – who previously worked for Fox News – then used Wednesday night’s incident outside the post-debate spin room to justify former President Trump’s decision not to participate in the first GOP debate.
The pair also compared the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network to the Democrats and the prosecutors investigating embattled ex-President Trump.
“Trump was 100% right to not go to this debate. It’s beneath him!” Don Jr. fumed. “And when you know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative.”
“I got to call balls and strikes,” he continued. “This is no different than what we see from the Democrats. It’s no different with what we’re seeing from the Fulton County D.A. when they’re trying to put a gag order on Donald Trump so he can’t defend himself in court proceedings and more importantly, to function as an intimidation tactic for anyone else who would defend him.”
“But I guess we shouldn’t be surprised.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News announced earlier this week that no surrogates for Donald Trump's 2024 campaign would be allowed in the debate spin room on Wednesday night.
Guilfoyle appeared on Newsmax on Tuesday night and slammed Fox News for the decision - despite the fact that Trump would not be attending the debate.
Guilfoyle also assured the network that she and Don Jr. “would be there” at the debate on Wednesday night and that she’d “like to see somebody try to stop” the couple from entering the post-debate spin room.
“But this is just really pathetic messaging,” she said hours before being stopped. “And I’d just like to see somebody try to stop Don Jr. and me from going someplace.”