'Try to Stop Us': Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams ‘Pathetic’ Fox News After Network Tells Trump Team to Stay Away From First GOP Debate
Kimberly Guilfoyle attacked Fox News this week after the network allegedly told Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign team to stay away from the first GOP debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Guilfoyle spoke out on Tuesday shortly after reports circulated that Fox News – which is hosting the first GOP debate on Wednesday night – enacted a policy that would limit the presence of Trump surrogates in the post-debate spin room after Trump announced he would be skipping the debate.
The spin room is where representatives of the participants speak to the media about how their respective candidates performed.
Although Trump is not attending the debate, his camp is apparently upset with Fox’s policy limiting their presence.
“I think, unfortunately, for a media company that I used to work for, you would expect better,” Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and once worked for Fox News, told Newsmax on Tuesday night.
“But this is just really pathetic messaging,” she continued. “They’re just stepping out on themselves here. It’s backfiring spectacularly. It’s taking distraction away from the focus on the debate.”
Guilfoyle also indicated that she and Don Jr. “will be there” at the debate on Wednesday night despite Fox’s policy prohibiting their presence. The pair will reportedly livestream the post-debate room.
“And I’d just like to see somebody try to stop Don Jr. and me from going someplace,” she charged.
Meanwhile, Fox News host Bret Baier – who will co-moderate Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee – spoke out on Tuesday to clarify the reports that the Trump team was told to stay away from the event.
“That’s not the case at all,” Baier explained. “As far as in the spin room, it is the candidates on the stage and their delegates.”
“And then if any media organization who’s in the spin room invites one of these surrogates, a Trump surrogate, they are welcome to come,” he continued. “They have to get the invite from the media person in the room.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, other sources suggested Trump might surrender himself to Fulton County, Georgia authorities on Wednesday in an effort to “suck all the oxygen out of” the GOP debate room.
Trump was indicted in Georgia last week in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results, and the embattled ex-president has until noon on Friday to turn himself in.
"I'm at about a 30% chance this is going to happen, but I think Donald Trump is going to turn himself in either right before the debate or during the debate, which will suck all the oxygen out of the room," former Trump campaign advisor Jason Osborne told CNN over the weekend.
"And then Fox is stuck having to air the debate,” he continued, “whereas you and other networks are able to say, ‘Wait a minute, Donald Trump has actually just turned himself in.’”
Despite Osborne’s prediction, Trump indicated that he will not turn himself in to the Fulton County authorities until Thursday afternoon.