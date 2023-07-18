Although many critics have come out of the woodwork, several supporters flooded the comments section of his video to rally in his corner. "Great song. Love the lyrics," one wrote. "Never apologize for what you believe."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Aldean for comment on the backlash surrounding the subject matter and music video location.

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote via Twitter this afternoon.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," he continued. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."

