Keith Urban Attempts To End Feud Between Country Superstars Maren Morris & Jason Aldean, Plays 'Referee' After Wife Brittany's 'Tomboy' Comments
Keith Urban is attempting to restore peace between country superstars Maren Morris and Jason Aldean, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Blue Ain't Your Color hitmaker "saw that country music was in crisis and decided to play referee" to put an end to the animosity once and for all, an industry insider dished.
Drama reached a boiling point between the performers after Aldean's wife, Brittany, shared a controversial social media post in August, showing herself getting ready.
"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she captioned her before-and-after makeup video.
Aldean later responded in the comments, showing his support by writing, "Lmao!! Im [sic] glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."
Musician Cassadee Pope spoke out shortly after, blasting Brittany for comparing her tomboy phase "to someone wanting to transition."
Morris later responded via Twitter with a message directed at Brittany, tweeting, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
Urban, for his part, recently addressed the division in the country music community he has recently witnessed in a candid interview.
"It feels like a tribe, and we're really a tight family, and we all need each other," the guitarist-songwriter told Beasley Media Group. "At the end of the day, we've all got something to offer each other, and that communal fabric is really important to maintain."
"It's getting ripped apart right now for multitudes of reasons, and I think keeping it strong and keeping it together is really important," Urban continued.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Urban for comment.
As for whether Morris and the Aldeans are ready to call a cease-fire, the insider said it's "not likely," adding that "country music has always had its share of feuds, but this one is epic."
Morris also defended getting "extremely emotional" and upset after her tweet.
The Chasing After You performer said that her comments came "from a good place" as it's a topic near and dear to her heart.
"I don't think that you can do this all the time with sunshine and rainbows," she told GLAAD in September.
"I think you need to have the tough conversations so people can understand what's going on."