BREAKING NEWS
News > Las Vegas

Vegas Police Foil Suspect's Plans to Carry Out 'Mandalay Bay Massacre Part Two' at Stanley Cup Finals

By:

Jun. 15 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Hours before the Stanley Cup Finals game was set to begin, Las Vegas police apprehended a man, who threatened to recreate the 2017 Mandalay Bay mass shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned. The suspect was identified as Matthew DeSavio, 33.

On Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas Metro Police were dispatched to a local business after receiving a call about the suspect, who was allegedly making threats about a mass shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, the caller claimed to be a victim of DeSavio's stalking for about a decade. Later, when DeSavio showed up at the business, he was arrested.

A separate call to law enforcement was made about DeSavio's posts on Facebook, where he shared his intention "to conduct a mass shooting at T-Mobile Arena."

"I'm coming for you guys tonight and I hope you get every [expletive] police officer in Vegas Golden Knights there to defend you," read one jarring post from DeSavio's account. "Hope Sin City is ready for the Mandalay Bay massacre part duex [sic]."

Police revealed that the suspect also issued threats about recreating America's deadliest mass shooting during his arrest.

"As patrol officers were placing DeSavio into the patrol car, DeSavio declared several excited utterances asking if anyone had seen his Facebook posts yet and that the Knights need to win by a certain amount or he will do a repeat of the Mandalay Bay 1 October shooting." Police said, according to 8 News Now.

The threats revealed an even more disturbing pattern.

Last October, police were contacted about a "disturbing Facebook post" from the suspect.

"Something big is about to hit the Vegas Strip. #October1stwasjustapreview! Let’s [expletive] [expletive] up before I literally #blowup Paradise NV," read the October 2022 post from DeSavio.

Officers made contact with DeSavio, who agreed to meet them at a fast food restaurant. Police said DeSavio told them at the check-in that "he wanted to drive his vehicle into the Mandalay Bay."

DeSavio's threats referenced the October 2017 mass shooting by Stephen Craig Paddock, 64.

Paddock opened fire on 22,000 country music festivalgoers from the window of his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel. The 64-year-old terrorized Vegas with automatic weapons, killing 58 people on site and injuring hundreds.

In total, 60 people lost their lives as a result of Paddock's vile actions. Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police were able to make entry into his hotel room.

