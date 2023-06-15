Vegas Police Foil Suspect's Plans to Carry Out 'Mandalay Bay Massacre Part Two' at Stanley Cup Finals

When officers arrived at the scene, the caller claimed to be a victim of DeSavio's stalking for about a decade. Later, when DeSavio showed up at the business, he was arrested.

A separate call to law enforcement was made about DeSavio's posts on Facebook, where he shared his intention "to conduct a mass shooting at T-Mobile Arena."

"I'm coming for you guys tonight and I hope you get every [expletive] police officer in Vegas Golden Knights there to defend you," read one jarring post from DeSavio's account. "Hope Sin City is ready for the Mandalay Bay massacre part duex [sic]."