Country Star Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Trashes Balenciaga Gear Including $3K Luxury Bag After BDSM Photo Controversy
Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, dumped bags full of her Balenciaga gear amid the fashion house's photo shoot controversy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's trash day," she captioned her post on Wednesday, tagging Balenciaga and limiting her comments.
The public figure took to Instagram with a photo of herself throwing out some of the luxury items she had acquired from the brand, including what looked like their Pop Orange Embossed Hourglass Small Leather Top Handle Bag which sells for upwards of $3,000.
She also ditched a pair of logo slip-on slides said to have a price tag between $300 to $400.
Others spotted what appeared to be a hoodie with bold lettering that sells for $1,050.
Several celebrities and influencers as well as her country singer husband showed their support to Aldean before her comments were limited.
"Show em how to 'walk the walk' babe!" the If I Didn't Love You performer commented.
Balenciaga has been at the center of controversy after releasing its holiday 2022 ad campaign, showcasing images of young children posing with Balenciaga's Plush Toy Bag wearing a vest resembling BDSM gear.
Observers noticed another upsetting image in their spring 2023 campaign which showed a pile of documents in the background, including a printout of a Supreme Court ruling regarding child pornography.
Balenciaga addressed both in a statement, explaining that "our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone."
The fashion house went on to discuss the aforementioned documents, stating "they turned out to be [real] papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama."
"The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint," the brand continued. "We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently."
Aldean weathered her own controversy a few months back after sharing a getting-ready video in August with the message, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope were some of her most outspoken critics amid claims her remarks were transphobic.
Aldean later responded to the criticism, doubling down on her stance by writing, "Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of their actions."