Country Star Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Trashes Balenciaga Gear Including $3K Luxury Bag After BDSM Photo Controversy

The public figure took to Instagram with a photo of herself throwing out some of the luxury items she had acquired from the brand, including what looked like their Pop Orange Embossed Hourglass Small Leather Top Handle Bag which sells for upwards of $3,000.

She also ditched a pair of logo slip-on slides said to have a price tag between $300 to $400.

Others spotted what appeared to be a hoodie with bold lettering that sells for $1,050.