Donald Trump Faces Steep Drop in Support After GOP Debate, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie Gaining on Ex-President: New Poll

Donald Trump may want to rethink his decision to skip out on the GOP debates — after a new poll showed support for the ex-president dropped drastically following the first debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emerson College Polling released a new survey on where Republican voters are at following the first debate. Trump, who sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview instead of taking the stage with his rivals, saw his lead fall from 56 percent to 50 percent of the vote.