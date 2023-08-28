Donald Trump Faces Steep Drop in Support After GOP Debate, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie Gaining on Ex-President: New Poll
Donald Trump may want to rethink his decision to skip out on the GOP debates — after a new poll showed support for the ex-president dropped drastically following the first debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Emerson College Polling released a new survey on where Republican voters are at following the first debate. Trump, who sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview instead of taking the stage with his rivals, saw his lead fall from 56 percent to 50 percent of the vote.
Emerson noted the number was “the lowest support to date for the former President in Emerson national polls.”
The survey showed that Ron DeSantis went from 10 percent to 12 percent while Mike Pence moved up from 3 percent to 7 percent. Other notable winners in the poll were Nikki Haley who jumped from 2 percent to 7 percent and Chris Christie who jumped from 2 percent to 5 percent.
The only person, aside from Trump, who saw a drop in support was Vivek Ramaswamy who dropped from 10 percent to 9 percent.
“There appears to be a softening of support for Trump since last week’s survey, where 82 percent of Trump voters said they would definitely support him, compared to 71 percent after the debate. DeSantis’s support also softened from 32 percent who would definitely support to 25 percent, while Ramaswamy’s support remained consistent from 47 percent to 45 percent,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said.
- ‘Fascist Thugs’: Donald Trump Spouts Off in Early Morning Rant Accusing Jack Smith of Colluding With Joe Biden’s Team
- 'Impeach the Bum': Donald Trump Warns GOP to Impeach President Joe Biden or 'Fade Into Oblivion'
- Donald Trump Claims Record-Breaking Golf Score at Bedminster Course, 8 Shots Better Than Phil Mickelson
Kimball noted that the race would look drastically different were Trump not a candidate.
“When Trump is removed from the GOP ballot test, his voters split between DeSantis at 32 percent and Ramaswamy at 29 percent, with Pence at 16 percent — which suggests if Trump was not to run, a race between DeSantis and Ramaswamy could take shape,” Kimball said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump isn’t the only one with bad news when it comes to poll numbers. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 77% of Americans feel the soon-to-be 82-year-old is too old for a second term.
A total of 51% of those surveyed felt Trump, 77, was too old for another term.
For his part, Trump hasn't been fazed by the new poll and even attacked DeSantis over results in other polls.
"Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate. Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?" Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning.