Breaking Tradition: Joe Biden Marks 9/11 Anniversary in Alaska, Becomes First President to Not Spend Day at Terrorist Attack Sites
Joe Biden became the first president in 22 years to not spend the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at any of the three crash sites, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris filled in for Biden while he returned to Washington D.C. from a 24-hour trip to Vietnam.
Biden marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. While breaking tradition, the Democrat president met with service members and military families representing all four branches.
The event was brief, though. The president spent around two hours at the airfield while his plane refueled for the final leg of his journey, in which he traveled from India to Vietnam over the last five days.
At the same time, the vice president was in Manhattan and delivered remarks at Ground Zero. Former New York City mayors Mike Bloomberg, Bill de Blasio, and Rudy Giuliani, who was dubbed America's Mayor due to being in office when the terrorist attacks struck.
Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul were also at the site.
In an unsurprising move, Harris was seen speaking with de Blasio and Bloomberg while she avoided the embattled Trump ally Giuliani.
Harris stepping up to the plate on Monday to honor the nearly 3,000 victims and their loved ones followed comments last week when she said she was prepared to "take over" for President Biden if he was unable to finish his term.
Biden is the oldest president to serve the country and is seeking reelection, despite concerns about his age and mental fitness.
Concern for Biden's ability to lead the nation for another four years made headlines after another bizarre press conference.
While in Vietnam, the president's comments raised eyebrows when he went on an odd rant about a "cowboys and Indians" John Wayne movie and told a tale about the phrase "lying dog-faced pony soldiers."
As it looked like the press conference was going off the rails, Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, abruptly ended the event.
The White House press secretary eventually came back to the podium and continued to take questions from the press, all while jazz music awkwardly continued to play over the loudspeakers.
"So, look, we'll — we'll have more on — on 9/11 in Alaska. As you just men, as you just mentioned, I laid out — announced that," the press secretary struggled to answer how Biden planned to spend 9/11.
"Look, the president wanted to make sure that he, as the president, did something to commemorate 9/11. And that's what you're seeing. That's what you're seeing the president do," Jean-Pierre continued. "We'll certainly have more details to share. I just don't have anything more outside of that."
It wasn't the first time Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's plans for 9/11. Last month, she was questioned on whether or not the president would rework his trip to India for the G20 summit due to the conflicting dates.