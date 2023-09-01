'Rabbit Ears': VP Kamala Harris is 'Acutely Sensitive' and 'Instantly Aware' of 'Any Criticism' Against Her, Bombshell Book Claims
Journalist Franklin Foer described Vice President Kamala Harris as “acutely sensitive” and “instantly aware” of “any criticism” made against her, RadarOnline.com can report.
Foer's book, titled The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future, is set to be published on Tuesday and reportedly focuses on the first two years of the Biden-Harris Administration.
According to New York Magazine, the book provided a comprehensive account of the inner workings of the Biden Administration and shed light on Harris' perceived failures and overshadowed presence.
One of the most striking revelations in the book is an alleged incident where top Biden Administration officials gathered at the White House to discuss the Build Back Better legislation just before it was set for a House vote in November 2021.
Vice President Harris was allegedly absent from the gathering because she left the White House earlier in the day. It took a staffer's intervention to alert Harris to the meeting and bring her back to the White House for the vital meeting.
Foer also depicted Harris as having “rabbit ears” due to her hypersensitive to “any hint of criticism” and her “instant awareness” of the “slightest bit of discontent.”
Harris’ sensitivity, according to the book, often led the vice president to let criticism guide her decisions – something which reportedly resulted in a lack of substantial achievements.
Foer further described an administration where Harris was a minor player and consistently managed to stumble despite her best efforts.
In one instance, Harris allegedly chastised Republican Senator Roger Wicker during a meeting intended to seek bipartisan support for infrastructure legislation. The incident was said to have left cabinet secretaries feeling uneasy.
In another meeting with Joe Manchin, Harris allegedly snubbed the Democratic senator by not offering a handshake or acknowledgment. She instead left the room and let Manchin and President Biden continue the meeting without her.
Meanwhile, Foer refuted claims that Harris lacked the capacity to be vice president. He highlighted her contributions to meetings as “incisive” and her “astute questions about equity.”
Instead, Foer attributed Harris’ lack of achievements during her first two years in office to an over-preparation that often neglected her own calendar.
Harris' obsession with preparation allegedly stemmed from a "deep insecurity" about her historic position as the first Black woman in the role of vice president.
Although she initially avoided women's and racial issues, Harris eventually insisted on having a predominantly female staff with a Black female chief of staff. This caused Biden's then-chief of staff, Ron Klein, to conclude that she was making life “difficult for herself.”
Furthermore, Foer painted a picture of Harris as a neglected figure in the Biden Administration. He suggests that unelected Biden aides – such as Klein and Mike Donilon – held more influence than Harris.
Harris' limited role allegedly extended to domestic and foreign policy. Her sole significant involvement was a speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2022, which directly preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine.