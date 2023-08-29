'Either the Press is Losing Its Mind, or I Am': Biden’s Rage at Criticism of His Botched Withdrawal in Afghanistan Revealed as Aides 'Brace' for More Revelations From New Tell-All
President Joe Biden was furious about the criticism he received over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Biden prepares for his 2024 reelection bid next year, the first insider account of the 80-year-old president's first two years in office is scheduled to be released next week.
Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer’s The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future is set to be published next Tuesday and reportedly focuses largely on Biden’s August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
According to Politico, which obtained portions of Foer’s highly anticipated book, Biden was “infuriated” by the negative press he received during the withdrawal.
“Biden didn’t have time to voraciously consume the news, but he was well aware of the coverage, and it infuriated him,” Foer wrote regarding the matter. “It did little to change his mind, though.”
The current commander-in-chief also reportedly believed that the “negative commentary” about his botched efforts to leave Afghanistan was “overheated.”
“Either the press is losing its mind, or I am,” Biden reportedly told an aide following one particularly scathing article.
Meanwhile, Biden staffers have reportedly started “scrambling” to obtain a copy of Foer’s 407-page tome in an effort to “brace” for any additional revelations the Atlantic writer is set to share in the book.
“In recent days Biden aides have been scrambling to secure a password-protected PDF of the book that has been sent to select journalists and reviewers,” Politico reported on Monday, “some of whom were required to sign nondisclosure agreements and promise not to share the contents with newsroom colleagues.”
Foer reportedly conducted upwards of 300 interviews between November 2020 and February 2023 while writing The Last President.
The book, which was originally only meant to cover the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency, reportedly evolved and is now expected to cover everything from the president’s American Rescue Plan to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Russo-Ukrainian war to the 2022 midterm elections.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foer’s book will mark the first insider account from Biden’s first two years in office.
The account will also reportedly focus on Biden’s “self-confidence” regarding foreign policy.
“From 12 years as the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — and then eight years as the vice president — Biden had acquired a sense that he could scythe through conventional wisdom,” Foer wrote.
“You foreign-policy guys, you think this is all pretty complicated,” Biden reportedly said early in his presidency. “But it’s just like family dynamics.”
“Diplomacy, in Biden’s view, was akin to persuading a pain-in-the-ass uncle to stop drinking so much,” Foer added.