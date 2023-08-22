Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Michelle Obama
Exclusive

Desperate Democrats 'Begging Michelle to Run in 2024': Party Insiders 'Secretly Testing Support' for Former First Lady

joe michelle donald trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 22 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Desperate Democrats are in secret back-channel talks to beg Michelle Obama to run in 2024, RadarOnline.com has been told.

Party insiders say all bets are now off with a recent poll suggesting Michelle Obama, at 48 percent, would have more support than Biden, at 36%, if she jumped into the race.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama
Source: mega

The movement also follows another poll putting former president Donald Trump with his largest lead over his rivals in despite his recent legal troubles.

Republican voters also think Trump has the best shot to beat Biden in results that have “panicked” high-ranking Democrats, two Beltway sources confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Trump’s ongoing legal woes, top Democrats fear the bumbling and mumbling president — the subject of recent dementia rumors — losing to Trump especially if a third-party candidate enters the contest, prompting the “draft Michelle” campaign.

“If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide,” a Democrat source said.

donald trump raging on plane before arraignmentpp
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Michelle’s husband Barack has been secretly rallying congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate — despite having publicly backed his ex-Veep for a second term.

According to a report, the 61-year-old former commander-in-chief was caught red-handed hosting a series of hush-hush meetings with Democratic congressional bigwigs and former administration staffers at his Washington, D.C., office.

“Barack recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” said a source.

“He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump obamas
Source: mega

“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”

An insider added: “While Barack has already endorsed Biden, he’s reneged in private and will publicly throw Joe overboard in a heartbeat if he thinks that the election is on the line.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

RadarOnline.com also reported about how Barack expressed his concerns about Donald Trump's political strengths during a private lunch with President Joe Biden earlier this summer

Obama highlighted Trump's “intensely loyal following,” a Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem, and a “polarized country” as reasons why the embattled 45th president could be a “more formidable candidate” than some Democrats realize.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden
Source: mega

Now, as concern over Biden grows, a source told RadarOnline.com: “Democrats say somebody has to stop Trump and Barack knows Michelle is the best person to do it! Party heavyweights are secretly testing the waters for support.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.