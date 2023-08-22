Desperate Democrats 'Begging Michelle to Run in 2024': Party Insiders 'Secretly Testing Support' for Former First Lady
Desperate Democrats are in secret back-channel talks to beg Michelle Obama to run in 2024, RadarOnline.com has been told.
Party insiders say all bets are now off with a recent poll suggesting Michelle Obama, at 48 percent, would have more support than Biden, at 36%, if she jumped into the race.
The movement also follows another poll putting former president Donald Trump with his largest lead over his rivals in despite his recent legal troubles.
Republican voters also think Trump has the best shot to beat Biden in results that have “panicked” high-ranking Democrats, two Beltway sources confirmed.
Despite Trump’s ongoing legal woes, top Democrats fear the bumbling and mumbling president — the subject of recent dementia rumors — losing to Trump especially if a third-party candidate enters the contest, prompting the “draft Michelle” campaign.
“If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide,” a Democrat source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Michelle’s husband Barack has been secretly rallying congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate — despite having publicly backed his ex-Veep for a second term.
According to a report, the 61-year-old former commander-in-chief was caught red-handed hosting a series of hush-hush meetings with Democratic congressional bigwigs and former administration staffers at his Washington, D.C., office.
“Barack recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” said a source.
“He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.
“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”
An insider added: “While Barack has already endorsed Biden, he’s reneged in private and will publicly throw Joe overboard in a heartbeat if he thinks that the election is on the line.”
RadarOnline.com also reported about how Barack expressed his concerns about Donald Trump's political strengths during a private lunch with President Joe Biden earlier this summer
Obama highlighted Trump's “intensely loyal following,” a Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem, and a “polarized country” as reasons why the embattled 45th president could be a “more formidable candidate” than some Democrats realize.
Now, as concern over Biden grows, a source told RadarOnline.com: “Democrats say somebody has to stop Trump and Barack knows Michelle is the best person to do it! Party heavyweights are secretly testing the waters for support.”