‘561 Years in Prison’: Donald Trump Pleading for Donations as He Fights Being Thrown in Prison in ‘Left’s Witch Hunt’
Donald Trump urged his followers to donate money to his campaign only hours after being hit with a third criminal indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this morning, the ex-president expressed his anger over the new criminal charges.
He wrote, “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS.”
Trump continued, “AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!”
Around the same time, Trump’s campaign was firing off emails to supporters asking for money.
A fundraiser message read, “With Crooked Joe’s corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts.”
- 'We're Living in a Banana Republic': Don Jr. Claims Dad's New Indictment is Meant to Interfere With 2024 Election
- ‘THANK YOU TO EVERYONE’: Donald Trump Celebrates Hours After Jack Smith Hit Him With Third Indictment, Tells Supporters He Loves Them
- CNN's Kaitlan Collins Fact Checks New Trump Lawyer LIVE On-Air Just Hours After New Bombshell Charges
The ex-president’s message continued, “There’s only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that’s FEAR. The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington.”
“But while the Democrats continue to send America barreling towards tyranny, I ask that YOU peacefully stand with me during these dark times – as one UNITED Republican Party – and PROVE that we will NEVER SURRENDER the country we hold so dear,” Trump said.
“if you can contribute even just $1, God knows how much our country needs patriots like YOU at this pivotal moment in history… Please make a contribution of any amount – truly, even just $1 – to show that our movement will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny even as Crooked Joe and his Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for 561 YEARS.”
Last night, Trump's son Don Jr. defended his father in an interview with NewsMax.
"We're living in a banana republic," he said. Don Jr. said his father was doing "great" despite the new criminal charges being filed, adding, "He's the only guy who doesn't flip-flop. I think people finally get that [Biden's DOJ] is trying to keep him from taking back the country."