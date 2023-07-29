Donald Trump Falsely Claims 'Radical' Democrats Want to 'Kill Babies' Even After Birth During 10-Minute-Long Campaign Speech
Former President Donald Trump made several false claims and launched a number of scathing attacks against "radical" Democrats during his 10-minute speech at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Des Moines, Iowa, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Throughout his lengthy speech, Trump targeted his political rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden. However, it was his alarming remarks about abortion that sparked outrage and controversy.
Trump claimed that the Democratic Party is "willing to kill babies even after birth."
"I appointed over 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices. And last year, those justices and you know exactly what they did," Trump told the dinner attendees. "They ruled to end Roe v Wade. And now pro-lifers have a tremendous power to negotiate. You gave them a tremendous power to negotiate, which they didn't have until this termination took place."
"This moves the issue back to the states where all legal scholars, whether you believe in it or not in it, they felt it should be. And like Ronald Reagan, I support exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother," he continued.
"And remember, the Democrats are the radicals on this issue because they're willing to kill babies in their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth month, and they're willing to kill babies even after birth. And they are the extremists. They are the radicals."
The speech took place at the Lincoln Dinner, where Trump was the last to speak among several Republican candidates, including his rival, Governor DeSantis.
Trump utilized his time on stage to attack DeSantis and Biden, perpetuating unproven claims of Biden's involvement in the legal challenges he faces.
According to Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich, Biden's position supports maintaining the viability standard established by Roe v. Wade and allowing exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's life is at risk. This aligns with the majority of the Democratic Party and elected officials.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump went after DeSantis on Florida's six-week abortion ban, calling it "too harsh" back in May.
The Florida Governor fought back against the ex-President, claiming that he declined to take a stance on Florida's six-week ban, telling reporters Trump "didn't give an answer" as to whether he would sign a similar bill banning the procedure at six weeks.
Trump has been noncommittal on his stance on abortion, telling The Messenger he is "looking at all alternatives" regarding abortion regulations.
Fourteen states have total bans on abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which left women's access to abortion up to individual states.
Those bans are in effect in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. At the same time, five other states (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Utah) have bans at six, 15, 18 or 20 weeks.
