Donald Trump Falsely Claims 'Radical' Democrats Want to 'Kill Babies' Even After Birth During 10-Minute-Long Campaign Speech

Trump claimed that the Democratic Party is "willing to kill babies even after birth."

"I appointed over 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices. And last year, those justices and you know exactly what they did," Trump told the dinner attendees. "They ruled to end Roe v Wade. And now pro-lifers have a tremendous power to negotiate. You gave them a tremendous power to negotiate, which they didn't have until this termination took place."

"This moves the issue back to the states where all legal scholars, whether you believe in it or not in it, they felt it should be. And like Ronald Reagan, I support exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother," he continued.

"And remember, the Democrats are the radicals on this issue because they're willing to kill babies in their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth month, and they're willing to kill babies even after birth. And they are the extremists. They are the radicals."