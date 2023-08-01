Donald Trump Unleashes on Fox News' Bret Baier in Late Night Rant Over ‘Softball’ Sit Down With Rival DeSantis: ‘Very Angry’
Ex-president Donald Trump unloaded late last night after discovering Fox News host Bret Baier sat down with his rival Ron DeSantis for a one-on-one for the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack his one-time favorite conservative network, Baier and DeSantis.
He started by going after Fox News claiming they were pushing DeSantis instead of him with viewers.
“MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, is very angry at Fox News for continuing to push Ron DeSanctimonious, no personality and all, and guys like Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who couldn’t even start a presidential run because of zero poll numbers, whose got his father’s look, but not his father’s brain,” he said. “He was interviewed today on Fox News and has a serious case, along with Creepy Karl Rove, of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Republican Version. These guys should forget their failures!”
Trump then focused on DeSantis' awful poll numbers. As we previously reported, the Florida politician trails Trump by double digits in recent polls.
The ex-president took the chance to remind DeSsantis. “In almost every poll, DeSanctimonious loses to Biden, while I am far ahead of Biden. Bret Baier of FoxNews (of course!) should have stated this fact during his SOFTBALL interview of DeSanctus.”
He continued, “There are polls showing a 71 to 12 points up margin, but Fox just doesn’t want to go there. Why do you think I’m being Indicted every hour by the Left? I got DeSanctus elected, or he was “dead” at 3%, out of politics. Now he’s GONE once more, even with all of this CRAZY help from Fox - 2016 all over again!”
Trump continued watching Fox News as he noted in a later post. He was happier watching Laura Ingraham talk about Hunter Biden and the investigation into Biden's family.
After catching a segment aired on Ingraham’s show, he said, “Wow! “Crooked Joe Biden was on dozen’s of calls with Hunter’s Business Associates. He lied, said he didn’t know anything about his son’s business. Demanded the Ukrainian prosecutor be fired, immediately.” Laura Ingraham, Fox News. “This is AMAZINGLY CORRUPT BEHAVIOR,” Mollie Hemingway.”
He said, “This is really bad news for Biden, which means I will probably be Indicted again, soon, in order to kill the News Cycle!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”