Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Unleashes on Fox News' Bret Baier in Late Night Rant Over ‘Softball’ Sit Down With Rival DeSantis: ‘Very Angry’

donald trump bret baier ron desantis
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 1 2023, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ex-president Donald Trump unloaded late last night after discovering Fox News host Bret Baier sat down with his rival Ron DeSantis for a one-on-one for the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack his one-time favorite conservative network, Baier and DeSantis.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bret baier ron desantis
Source: MEGA

He started by going after Fox News claiming they were pushing DeSantis instead of him with viewers.

“MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, is very angry at Fox News for continuing to push Ron DeSanctimonious, no personality and all, and guys like Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who couldn’t even start a presidential run because of zero poll numbers, whose got his father’s look, but not his father’s brain,” he said. “He was interviewed today on Fox News and has a serious case, along with Creepy Karl Rove, of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Republican Version. These guys should forget their failures!”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bret baier ron desantis
Source: MEGA

Trump then focused on DeSantis' awful poll numbers. As we previously reported, the Florida politician trails Trump by double digits in recent polls.

The ex-president took the chance to remind DeSsantis. “In almost every poll, DeSanctimonious loses to Biden, while I am far ahead of Biden. Bret Baier of FoxNews (of course!) should have stated this fact during his SOFTBALL interview of DeSanctus.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bret baier ron desantis
Source: MEGA

He continued, “There are polls showing a 71 to 12 points up margin, but Fox just doesn’t want to go there. Why do you think I’m being Indicted every hour by the Left? I got DeSanctus elected, or he was “dead” at 3%, out of politics. Now he’s GONE once more, even with all of this CRAZY help from Fox - 2016 all over again!”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bret baier ron desantis
Source: MEGA

Trump continued watching Fox News as he noted in a later post. He was happier watching Laura Ingraham talk about Hunter Biden and the investigation into Biden's family.

After catching a segment aired on Ingraham’s show, he said, “Wow! “Crooked Joe Biden was on dozen’s of calls with Hunter’s Business Associates. He lied, said he didn’t know anything about his son’s business. Demanded the Ukrainian prosecutor be fired, immediately.” Laura Ingraham, Fox News. “This is AMAZINGLY CORRUPT BEHAVIOR,” Mollie Hemingway.”

He said, “This is really bad news for Biden, which means I will probably be Indicted again, soon, in order to kill the News Cycle!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.