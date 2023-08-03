Two-Faced? Obama Warned Biden of Trump’s ‘Political Strengths’ at Secret White House Lunch — After Telling Fellow Dems the 80-year-old President is ‘Too Old to Win’
Former President Barack Obama expressed his concerns about Donald Trump's political strengths during a private lunch with President Joe Biden earlier this summer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lunch, which reportedly took place at the White House in late June, was meant to be an opportunity for Obama to pledge his support for Biden's reelection campaign.
Two sources familiar with the meeting revealed that Obama promised to do everything in his power to help Biden secure a second term, according to the Washington Post.
But while Obama reportedly vowed to help fundraise for Biden’s 2024 re-election bid, the former president also reportedly emphasized his concerns about Biden running against Trump for a second time.
According to the two insiders who spoke with the Post this week, Obama highlighted Trump's “intensely loyal following,” a “Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem,” and a “polarized country” as reasons why the embattled 45th president could be a “more formidable candidate” than some Democrats realize.
While Obama affirmed his confidence in Biden's political abilities, he allegedly expressed his concern about Trump's widespread influence within the Republican Party.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, recent polls indicated that Trump has a significant lead over other GOP candidates – such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – and that Trump and Biden are essentially tied in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.
Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, refused to comment on the former president’s White House lunch with Biden earlier this summer – but Shultz did confirm Obama’s plans to campaign for his former vice president.
“We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations,” Schultz said.
He added, “We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle.”
TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden’s 2024 campaign, further confirmed Obama’s plans to stump for Biden ahead of next year’s election.
“President Biden is grateful for [Obama’s] unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people,” Ducklo said this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Obama’s promise to campaign for Biden came amid reports that the 44th president was secretly rallying congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate.
According to an insider familiar with the matter, Obama allegedly hosted a series of secret meetings with Democratic congressional bigwigs and former administration staffers at his Washington, D.C., office in July.
Obama reportedly expressed his concerns regarding Biden’s disappointing poll numbers and the 80-year-old president’s age as reasons why Biden might not be the Democrats' best candidate to take on Trump next year.
“Obama recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” the Beltway insider said last month. “He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.”
“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”
