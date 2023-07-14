Biden's White House Aides Leaked Story on His 'Bad Temper' To Distract From Attacks On President's Age, Political Commentator Alleges
A guest on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show accused White House aides of leaking a story on Joe Biden's bad temper to distract from criticism of the president's age, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, a report claimed that Biden had an affinity for hurling expletives at aides and frequently demanded answers on the spot.
Kelly kicked off the topic with a clip from The View, in which the co-hosts joked about being "turned on" by Biden's "quick-trigger temper."
Joy Behar agreed that she liked the idea of the president losing his temper given the demeanor he presented to the public eye, "He's such a mild mannered, sweet guy."
"You know he's not, he's dropped more f-bombs than I have. He's a regular guy," co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, to which Sunny Hostin nodded in agreement as she sipped from a coffee mug, "Uncle Joe has done that."
While laughing along with her co-hosts, Alyssa Farrah Griffin slightly differed by stating she did't want to see "two white men shouting at each other" from now until the 2024 election.
Kelly and her guest Michael Knowles wasted no time in condemning The View for watering down Biden's allegations.
Kelly said the daytime talk show hosts were "running excuses" for the Democrat by "taking it away from the abuse of staff, and just putting it on the swearing."
Knowles double-down and suggested and alleged the story was purposely leaked to Axios — and appeared to be paying off.
"I don't think this was just a damaging leak for the Biden campaign, that now we're all seriously debating, I think this was a strategic leak by the Biden campaign, cause while in a way it doesn't make him look great, at a deeper level, it makes people kind of like him," Knowles said.
Knowles added that jokes about being "turned on" by the thought of the mild-manner president going off the rails were "the point."
In addition to making Biden look like an aggressive leader, Knowles claimed the leak also served to counteract criticism of Biden's age and allegations against his cognitive abilities.
"Because while this is somewhat damaging, the point of this leak is to counteract the more damaging narrative, that is Joe Biden is a vegetable," Knowles continued. "So how do you counter the narrative that we all see with our own eyes."
Kelly appeared to agree with her guest's theory as she noted, "it is curious that these pieces are starting to appear for the first time now."