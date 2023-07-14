Biden's White House Aides Leaked Story on His 'Bad Temper' To Distract From Attacks On President's Age, Political Commentator Alleges

A guest on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show accused White House aides of leaking a story on Joe Biden's bad temper to distract from criticism of the president's age, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, a report claimed that Biden had an affinity for hurling expletives at aides and frequently demanded answers on the spot.

Kelly kicked off the topic with a clip from The View, in which the co-hosts joked about being "turned on" by Biden's "quick-trigger temper."