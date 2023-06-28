Joe Biden, 80, Admits Using CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea After Being Seen With Bizarre Face Markings
Joe Biden uses a CPAP machine for sleep apnea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The information was disclosed on Wednesday after the Democrat leader was seen with strap markings on his face.
The distinctive markings caught reporters' eyes as Biden mingled with the press on the South Lawn before leaving for Chicago to deliver his "Bidenomics" address.
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates revealed that the CPAP was not a new addition to Biden's bedtime routine.
"Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports," Bates said in a statement reported by CNN. "He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history."
White House medical records from 2008 also detailed the then-vice president's sleep apnea.
An insider said that in recent weeks, Biden began utilizing the machine more frequently to help improve sleep quality.
In addition to Wednesday morning, the claim was backed up on Monday night when Biden was said to have been seen with the same facial indentations during a White House event to promote the expansion of high-speed internet to rural and underserved communities.
As the oldest president to ever serve, Republican lawmakers and conservative critics have frequently used Biden's age against him, particularly in regard to his health and cognitive abilities. Despite allegations that Biden was too old for office, using a CPAP machine is a common practice for those diagnosed with sleep apnea.
According to the American Medical Association, an estimated 30 million Americans have sleep apnea, a sleep disorder that disrupts a person's pattern of breathing with persistent stops and starts.
Keenly aware of ageists, Biden has made a point to be transparent about his health since assuming office. His doctor released a medical records report that discussed the president's ongoing issues with sleep apnea.
The report stated that the sleep disorder "has been considered, but his symptoms have improved significantly after his sinus and nasal passage surgeries."
Oddly enough, the last report from Biden's most recent physical in early 2023 did not include sleep apnea as a condition he suffered, despite being included in the president's medical history.