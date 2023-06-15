Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 80, Suffers Humiliating Blunder After Root Canal as he Declares 'Build Back Biden'

joe biden build back blunder root canal
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 15 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

President Joe Biden didn't start strong when he returned to his commander-in-chief duties after undergoing an emergency root canal, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 80-year-old leader suffered an embarrassing blunder when he addressed the League of Conservation Voters' annual Capital Dinner in DC on Wednesday night, days after his dental procedure.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden build back blunder root canal
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden underwent a root canal on Sunday after experiencing pain in his lower right premolar. He continued to suffer and was forced to cancel several speaking events earlier this week.

When he addressed the crowd at Wednesday's dinner, Biden, who's campaigning for re-election, fumbled his words, causing audience members to laugh over the mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of identifying one of his signature programs by its name, Build Back Better, the aging president referred to it as "Build Back Biden" before quickly correcting his botch job.

"The Build Back Biden – Build Back Better and we realize that got confusing so now we don't call it that – what we call it is — here's the bottom line, look, we're the ones that caused the problem," he mistakenly told the crowd as his supporters erupted with laughter.

joe biden build back blunder root canal
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Not skipping a beat, Biden continued with his speech.

"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in Angola – One of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on but I'm going off-script and I'm going to get in trouble," he stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
joe biden cheat sheet cognitive ability bid
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Biden's latest flub comes as Republican leaders question if his age and cognitive health are up to par for the 2024 presidential election. It also occurred as all eyes are on him after FBI documents accused him of being paid $5 million by an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings while serving as Vice President in a "pay-for-play" bribery scheme.

hunter biden love child last name changed paternity
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Sources claimed they believed the alleged payments to Joe and his son, Hunter Biden, were paid "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators wouldn't be able "unravel this for at least 10 years," based on conversations with the Burisma executive.

However, Biden denied the allegations, calling the accusations "a bunch of malarkey."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.