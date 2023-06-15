Joe Biden, 80, Suffers Humiliating Blunder After Root Canal as he Declares 'Build Back Biden'
President Joe Biden didn't start strong when he returned to his commander-in-chief duties after undergoing an emergency root canal, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 80-year-old leader suffered an embarrassing blunder when he addressed the League of Conservation Voters' annual Capital Dinner in DC on Wednesday night, days after his dental procedure.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden underwent a root canal on Sunday after experiencing pain in his lower right premolar. He continued to suffer and was forced to cancel several speaking events earlier this week.
When he addressed the crowd at Wednesday's dinner, Biden, who's campaigning for re-election, fumbled his words, causing audience members to laugh over the mistake.
Instead of identifying one of his signature programs by its name, Build Back Better, the aging president referred to it as "Build Back Biden" before quickly correcting his botch job.
"The Build Back Biden – Build Back Better and we realize that got confusing so now we don't call it that – what we call it is — here's the bottom line, look, we're the ones that caused the problem," he mistakenly told the crowd as his supporters erupted with laughter.
Not skipping a beat, Biden continued with his speech.
"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in Angola – One of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on but I'm going off-script and I'm going to get in trouble," he stated.
Biden's latest flub comes as Republican leaders question if his age and cognitive health are up to par for the 2024 presidential election. It also occurred as all eyes are on him after FBI documents accused him of being paid $5 million by an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings while serving as Vice President in a "pay-for-play" bribery scheme.
Sources claimed they believed the alleged payments to Joe and his son, Hunter Biden, were paid "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators wouldn't be able "unravel this for at least 10 years," based on conversations with the Burisma executive.
However, Biden denied the allegations, calling the accusations "a bunch of malarkey."