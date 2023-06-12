Joe Biden Skips Public Events Over Root Canal After Being Accused of $5 Million Bribery Scheme

Joe Biden paused on appearing for public events after being accused of being paid $5 million by an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings while serving as Vice President in a "pay-for-play" bribery scheme in explosive FBI documents. President Biden was supposed to appear at several events on Monday — and despite the controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal that his absence is due to dental pain.

Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, revealed the news in a memo, released by the White House, early today. The commander-in-chief, 80, underwent a root canal over the weekend after experiencing pain in his lower right premolar.

According to the press release, President Biden got an X-ray examination on Sunday and received root canal treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day.