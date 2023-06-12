Your tip
Joe Biden Skips Public Events Over Root Canal After Being Accused of $5 Million Bribery Scheme

Jun. 12 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Joe Biden paused on appearing for public events after being accused of being paid $5 million by an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings while serving as Vice President in a "pay-for-play" bribery scheme in explosive FBI documents. President Biden was supposed to appear at several events on Monday — and despite the controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal that his absence is due to dental pain.

Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, revealed the news in a memo, released by the White House, early today. The commander-in-chief, 80, underwent a root canal over the weekend after experiencing pain in his lower right premolar.

According to the press release, President Biden got an X-ray examination on Sunday and received root canal treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day.

"The President tolerated the procedure well," O'Connor explained, adding, "There were no complications." However, after #46 continued experiencing tooth pain, his physician revealed Biden will "complete the President's root canal today" — hence, why he's forced to reschedule his presidential duties.

Despite the dental procedure, the White House said President Biden will not need to transfer his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris because he's not expected to be anesthetized.

The president was scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and attend a reception for diplomatic personnel. Reuters reported that both appearances were rescheduled for Tuesday.

Biden's vice president attended an event for college athletes but failed to mention the president's absence. His root canal came just days after Fox News Digital blew the whistle that a confidential human source told the FBI about Biden's alleged $5 million exchange with a Burisma Holdings exec.

The FD-1023 form was dated June 30, 2020, and reportedly outlined the FBI's interview with a "highly credible" source who detailed several meetings and conversations the tipster allegedly had with a top Burisma executive over many years, beginning in 2015 when Biden was Vice President.

According to Fox News Digital, the form included allegations of a criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme between Biden and a foreign national that influenced U.S. policy decisions.

At the time, Biden's embattled son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board for Burisma Holdings.

An insider told the outlet that the $5 million payments seemed to be a reference to a "retainer" that Burisma planned to pay the Bidens. Sources revealed they believed the payments to Joe and Hunter were paid "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators wouldn't be able "unravel this for at least 10 years," based on conversations with the Burisma executive.

It's important to note that an FD-1023 form is a routine document used by the FBI to record unverified information given to agents by confidential sources.

Hunter is currently at the center of a federal probe for his "tax affairs;" however, President Biden has insisted he never discussed business dealings with his son.

Biden addressed the allegations on Thursday, calling it "a bunch of malarkey."

