Former Obama Doctor Slams White House's 'Malpractice' in Allowing Biden to Seek Re-election

Former White House physician and Texas GOP Representative Dr. Ronny Jackson is again raising concerns over President Joe Biden's mental and physical health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This comes after the President fell on stage during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday, June 1. Jackson has concluded that the President is "not fit mentally or physically" and has gone so far as to demand that Biden take a cognitive test or drop out of the 2024 race.