Former Obama Doctor Slams White House's 'Malpractice' in Allowing Biden to Seek Re-election
Former White House physician and Texas GOP Representative Dr. Ronny Jackson is again raising concerns over President Joe Biden's mental and physical health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This comes after the President fell on stage during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday, June 1. Jackson has concluded that the President is "not fit mentally or physically" and has gone so far as to demand that Biden take a cognitive test or drop out of the 2024 race.
Jackson previously served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He has repeatedly questioned Biden's cognitive fitness for office, citing the President's age, public gaffes, and polls showing that many Americans doubt his mental capacity.
The former WH physician has also led previous calls for the President to take a cognitive test, including one in July 2022 that more than 50 House Republicans signed.
The latest letter, which Fox News obtained, came shortly after Biden announced that he would seek re-election in 2024.
Jackson cites Biden's recent falling incident as evidence of his unfit physical state, stating that it reached a "point where our commander in chief needs a walker" to maneuver around at events.
He also refers to Biden's past physical claiming that he is healthy and fit to serve as commander in chief as a "cover-up."
The Biden administration has repeatedly brushed aside concerns about the President's acuity, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre remarking earlier this year that attacks on the 80-year-old President's fitness for office have failed in the past.
Nevertheless, Jackson insists that it is crucial to assess the President's well-being in order to ensure that he is capable of leading the country.
The ongoing debate surrounding President Biden's health is a topic of concern for many Americans, especially with the 2024 election quickly approaching and former President Trump looking more likely to be the Republican nominee leading up to the primaries.
