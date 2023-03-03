Joe Biden Cancer Scare: Doctors Remove ‘Lesion’ From President’s Chest

In the note, he said the lesion was removed and biopsied.

President Joe Biden had a “cancerous” lesion removed from his chest last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” the doctor said. He said the president will have the situation monitored going forward.

The doctor said no further treatment was necessary. He noted the area where the lesion was removed had “healded nicely.”

“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do,” O’Connor wrote in the letter.

