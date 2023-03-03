Joe Biden Cancer Scare: Doctors Remove ‘Lesion’ From President’s Chest
President Joe Biden had a “cancerous” lesion removed from his chest last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed a letter written by Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor.
In the note, he said the lesion was removed and biopsied.
O’Connor said the sample tested positive for basal cell carcinoma.
“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” the doctor said. He said the president will have the situation monitored going forward.
The doctor said no further treatment was necessary. He noted the area where the lesion was removed had “healded nicely.”
“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do,” O’Connor wrote in the letter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, many have questioned Biden’s ability to lead.
Recently, a Walter Reed National Military Medical Center physician claimed the 80-year-old POTUS is "healthy" and "vigorous" after his annual physical. Critics cast doubt upon the report.
"This physical exam is more significant for what it leaves out than what it actually tells us," declared Dr. Mac Siegel, a FOX News contributor. Connecticut-based psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff said, "All the available evidence suggests President Biden is, in fact, secretly suffering from dementia, and it seems to be getting worse."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources say things have gotten so bad that Joe’s wife Jill has taken over control in the White House.
"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said a source.
"Sometimes, she even acts in her husband's stead when it seems he is unable to,” the insider added.
Now, sources claim she has told Joe that he should not run in 2024. "Joe thinks he's doing a good job," one source said. "He's furious with Jill for not believing in him. But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It's just his time has come and gone."