President Joe Biden Stumbles Down Shrine Steps as He Runs Late for G7 Meeting

President Joe Biden lost his footing and stumbled down the steps of the Itsukushima Shrine as he ran late to meet with G7 leaders in Japan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden arrived in Hiroshima on Thursday for the anticipated global leadership meeting.

Prior to boarding Air Force One, the Democrat president announced that the scheduled trip would be cut short so that he could get back to Washington D.C. for debt-ceiling negotiations before the June 1 default deadline.