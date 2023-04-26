EXPOSED: President Joe Biden, 80, Accidentally Reveals Cheat Sheet Showing He Was Tipped Off About Reporter's Question
President Joe Biden experienced another blunder — but this time, in the form of written language. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief, who announced his bid for the 2024 presidential campaign earlier this week, held onto a piece of paper during a press conference on Wednesday that accidentally revealed he knew what question to expect from at least one high-powered journalist, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident went down during a joint press conference with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in which the pair discussed the nuclear threats from North Korea.
“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?" the paper held by Biden read. The photos obtained by the New York Post showed the photo, occupation, and employer of the Los Angeles Times reporter who asked the question, Courtney Subramanian — signifying the president knew what was coming and who to look out for.
The reveal is embarrassing, to say the least, considering Biden's cognitive ability has been questioned by Republican rivals like ex-President Donald Trump since before taking office in 2020.
Despite doctors determining that Biden was in good health in February, #46 has continued to fumble through speeches — even mistakingly referring to his VP Kamala Harris as the president on multiple occasions.
This wasn't the first time Biden used a cheat sheet, either.
In June 2022, photographers caught him holding a piece of paper that gave him play-by-play instructions. “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the note read. “YOU take YOUR seat.”
In the summer of 2021, Biden revealed the most embarrassing note of all from an aide reading, “Sir, there is something on your chin.” At the latest press conference, the president addressed his age as the issue continues to be hurled in the headlines following his 2024 announcement.
"With regard to age, I can't even say — I guess how old I am, I can't even say the number, it doesn't register with me," Biden told reporters on Wednesday. He said he expects voters "to take a hard look at it, I would as well. I looked at it before I decided to run."
Earlier this week, Biden announced his re-election bid. He's bringing Harris along for the ride but sources spill that his campaign team is set to "repair" Kamala's image to boost her poor poll numbers.