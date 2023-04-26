EXPOSED: President Joe Biden, 80, Accidentally Reveals Cheat Sheet Showing He Was Tipped Off About Reporter's Question

The incident went down during a joint press conference with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in which the pair discussed the nuclear threats from North Korea.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?" the paper held by Biden read. The photos obtained by the New York Post showed the photo, occupation, and employer of the Los Angeles Times reporter who asked the question, Courtney Subramanian — signifying the president knew what was coming and who to look out for.