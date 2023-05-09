Second Strike: President Biden Struggles to Pronounce Asian American Producer's Name Again During WH Event
Third time's a charm? President Biden struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Asian American producer Joan Shigekawa just weeks after making the same flub.
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, RadarOnline.com has learned the White House held a commemorative screening of the new Disney show American Born Chinese on May 8.
Speaking before a crowd, he brought up an event he attended in March where he "honored a group of trailblazing artists" including renowned designer Vera Wang.
He went on to mention Joan, muttering, "Shingan… Shangakawawa."
"I think I pronounced that correctly," the commander-in-chief said upon his final try, before quipping that "she can call me Joe Bidden," a joke he made in March as well.
Biden is no stranger to blunders, having struggled with a stutter at a young age and previously made headlines for mispronouncing other names including Rishi Sunak, as he thanked the British Prime Minister for the United Kingdom's support of Ukraine.
In January, viewers took to Twitter after he mispronounced Vice President Kamala Harris' name during a celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
He pronounced it like "CAM-a-la" rather than "COMMA-la."
Biden is the oldest person elected president and his mental ability is often debated as he prepares to launch a 2024 bid, with supporters saying verbal blunders are expected.
Meanwhile, insiders said that his wife, Jill Biden, has been taking on a greater role in his administration as he strives for reelection.
"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said one well-placed political source.
As we exclusively reported, Jill has been quietly "running the show" behind the scenes to make sure everything is going smoothly and insiders claim that "key duties" are falling on her lap more than ever.
"She hasn't shied away from the moment and has really stepped up."