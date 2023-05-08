Biden's White House Bans The New York Post from Covering Event as Hunter's Legal Woes Heat Up
The White House has prohibited the New York Post from attending a public event where President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak as a potential indictment loomed over his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prior to Monday's public event, the media outlet had closely followed and reported on Hunter's legal woes.
As federal prosecutors debated on whether or not to indict the First Son on tax fraud charges, in addition to other crimes, the Post was barred from exercising its press credentials.
Biden was expected to address recent scandals that plague the nation's major airline carriers, however, the Post reporters would not be privy to the president's statements, in what appeared to be a grudge held over past coverage of the First Family.
The Post first began covering accusations surrounding Hunter and his lucrative overseas business deals in October 2020, when ex-president Donald Trump still called the White House home.
Hunter's laptop scandal snowballed into allegations that the First Son used then-vice president Biden's prominent position to secure multi-billion deals with business associates who had ties to China and Ukraine.
Ahead of the 2020 election — and at the same time of the Post's early coverage of Hunter's allegations — President Biden blasted the outlet for allegedly spreading Russian misinformation to voters.
In an email sent to the outlet on Monday, the White House informed the publication that they would not be welcomed for Biden's address at the White-House adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
"We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available," the email to the Post stated.
Unlike similar messages sent to press in the past, the White House did not attribute the reason to "space limitations," either.
The White House has often relied on the lack-of-space excuse during its prescreening process for reporters to large presidential gatherings.
The strict screening process ruffled press feathers so much so that in June 2022, 73 journalists signed a letter to petition the end of the so-called arbitrary process.
The letter was fruitless, though, and the procedure remained in place despite cries from media demanding fair and free access to question government officials.