Biden's White House Bans The New York Post from Covering Event as Hunter's Legal Woes Heat Up

The White House has prohibited the New York Post from attending a public event where President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak as a potential indictment loomed over his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prior to Monday's public event, the media outlet had closely followed and reported on Hunter's legal woes.

As federal prosecutors debated on whether or not to indict the First Son on tax fraud charges, in addition to other crimes, the Post was barred from exercising its press credentials.