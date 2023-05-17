President Joe Biden Has 23 Bank Accounts Holding Between $250k to $1 Million, White House Disclosure Reveals
Upon the release of the president's financial disclosures by the White House, it was revealed that Joe Biden had 23 banks accounts, which various amounts between $250,000 and $1 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disclosure of Biden's finances, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, came after Republican lawmakers accused Hunter Biden and the First Family of maliciously exploiting Biden's political power for personal gain.
According to the disclosures, Biden and First Lady Jill had between $1.05 million and $2.58 million across their bank accounts.
In addition to their assets, the Biden's liabilities were also aired.
The President and First Lady owed between $250,000 and $500,000 on their mortgage for their Delaware home — and owed between $30,000 and $100,000 in other loans.
The First Family's financial statements also showed a minimal change in income from the previous year, as well as a lack of revenue from the president's past memoirs.
Biden earned just $201 in royalties from his 2007 memoir, Promises to Keep. The president's post-Obama administration work, Promise me, Dad, earned significantly more in royalties, but was still not much to write home about.
Biden cashed in between $2,501 and $5,000 for his 2017 memoir.
The vice president's finances were much more lucrative.
According to the Second Family's disclosure records, Harris and husband Doug Emmoff were worth between $3.42 and $8.29 million.
Harris and Emmoff owed between $1 and $5 million on their Brooklyn home's mortgage.
The first female vice president cashed in on $41,000 for her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold. Additionally, Harris received an advanced $40,000 payment for her children's book, SuperHeroes Are Everywhere, which helped round out her total earnings to about $456,000.
It has long been customary for presidents and presidential candidates to release their tax returns and financial disclosures as part of being fully transparent to voters.
Since assuming office, Biden has released his financial records each year, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who infamously refused to do so.
When Trump's returns were unveiled, it was discovered that the former president paid no federal taxes in 2020, only $750 in 2016 and 2017.