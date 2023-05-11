Joe Biden Awkwardly Jokes About 'Thin' Walls at His Parents' House Before Being Instructed Off The Stage
President Joe Biden made an awkward and cringeworthy joke about the “thin” walls at his family home while discussing the debt ceiling crisis this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward incident happened on Wednesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president gave a campaign-style speech in Valhalla, New York.
According to the New York Post, Biden shared the “well-worn vignette” while touching upon his middle-class roots and growing up in the suburbs of Delaware alongside his parents, siblings, and grandfather.
“We lived in a three-bedroom, split-level home in a housing development that got … it was a nice area; that was when they were developing suburbia — with four kids and a grandpop living with us,” Biden told his audience at SUNY Westchester Community College.
“I look back and I wonder how thin those walls were for my mom and dad,” he quipped. “But at any rate…” After the "thin" walls joke, Biden reportedly had to be told which way to exit the stage by his handlers — again.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden’s latest blunder was far from the first time he shared the awkward anecdote.
In 2019, while campaigning in Iowa for his 2020 White House bid, the then-presidential candidate made the joke again while discussing middle-class mobility and how his parents were eventually able to save enough money to buy a home of their own.
“It was after three years my dad was able to buy a house, a three-bedroom house, with four kids and a grandpop living with us,” he said, nearly word-for-word, to the roomful of voters.
“It was OK,” Biden joked. “Although I do wonder how my parents got by – those walls were awfully thin.”
Meanwhile, footage from an event in 2012 found that Biden has been rehashing his “thin” walls joke for more than a decade.
“It was wonderful for children. By the way, having your grandpop living with you, having your great-aunt, your uncle, for real,” he recounted during a speech at the National Council of La Raza’s annual conference in Las Vegas in 2012.
“Those walls were awful thin,” he again repeated. “I wonder how the hell my parents did it. But that’s a different story.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden’s awkward attempt at comedy this week came as the 80-year-old commander-in-chief faces concerns regarding his mental abilities ahead of next year’s presidential election.
After officially announcing his 2024 re-election bid last month, many voters questioned whether Biden – who would become the oldest president in U.S. history at 86 years old when his potential second term ends in 2029 – is fit to lead the nation for another four years.