'I Call Them Americans': Senator Tommy Tuberville Sparks Controversy by Defending White Nationalists, Claims Biden Administration Is 'Destroying' Military

"We cannot start putting rules in there for one type, one group and make different factions in the military, because that is the most important institution in the United States of America, and our allies, is a strong, hard-nosed, killing machine, which is called our military," continued Tuberville.

When probed about his thoughts on white nationalists being allowed to enlist, he pointed back at Biden. "Well, they call them that. I call them Americans," said the politician.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.