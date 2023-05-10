'I Call Them Americans': Senator Tommy Tuberville Sparks Controversy by Defending White Nationalists, Claims Biden Administration Is 'Destroying' Military
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has drawn criticism for his remarks on white nationalists and other extremist groups serving in the military, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Tuberville addressed his concerns in regard to the Biden administration policies, blasting the president for spreading "woke ideas" and causing American manpower to dwindle.
"We are losing in the military so fast," the politician told radio station WBHM. "Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I'll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don't believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden's agenda. They're destroying it."
He declared the nation "will not reach any recruiting goals in the military."
"We cannot start putting rules in there for one type, one group and make different factions in the military, because that is the most important institution in the United States of America, and our allies, is a strong, hard-nosed, killing machine, which is called our military," continued Tuberville.
When probed about his thoughts on white nationalists being allowed to enlist, he pointed back at Biden. "Well, they call them that. I call them Americans," said the politician.
Tuberville said there are countless Americans who do believe in the future of the country, stating that those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 should have reconsidered peacefully protesting outside.
"That's not how we do it in America," he said. "This country is for all of us. And we're all the same. It doesn't make any difference if you're rich, poor, black, white."
Tuberville's office later released a statement to AL.com to clarify his stance on the U.S.'s armed forces, explaining that he was "being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military, not that he believes they should be in the military."
"He believes the men and women in uniform are patriots. (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin seems to think otherwise, subjecting them to extremism training as his very first act in office," added the spokesperson. "That cost us four million man hours."