Russian troops sent to Ukraine to fight in Vladimir Putin's war have resorted to desperate means to escape the war-torn region. After a nuclear evacuation warning was sent to locals in Enerhodar, Russian soldiers joined civilians fleeing by "escaping in disguise," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The report was the latest claim from the front lines, which has produced numerous allegations of heinous behavior inflicted on civilians by ill-quipped Russian troops.

Since Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russians have desperately tried to dodge being sent to the frontlines.