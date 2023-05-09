Vladimir Putin's Troops 'Escaping in Disguise' Following Nuclear Evacuation Warning
Russian troops sent to Ukraine to fight in Vladimir Putin's war have resorted to desperate means to escape the war-torn region. After a nuclear evacuation warning was sent to locals in Enerhodar, Russian soldiers joined civilians fleeing by "escaping in disguise," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The report was the latest claim from the front lines, which has produced numerous allegations of heinous behavior inflicted on civilians by ill-quipped Russian troops.
Since Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russians have desperately tried to dodge being sent to the frontlines.
Over the weekend, Ukrainians who lived near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant were ordered to evacuate the area by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The IAEA warning followed reports that Putin's troops breached the power plant and rigged its interior with "explosive" devices. Six reactors at the nuclear plant were shut down and a skeleton crew was put in place to monitor the remaining running systems.
Despite the power plant operating under strict and limited conditions, locals were still ordered to leave due to ongoing fighting in the region. Russian soldiers saw the announcement as an opportunity to escape Putin's wrath.
According to Ukrainian news station Ukrainska Pravda, Kremlin Mayor Yevgeny Balitsky revealed that Putin's soldiers ditched their fatigues to pull off an escape.
"There are some military personnel who are trying to escape from the temporarily occupied territories," Balitsky said of Russian troops. "So, our residents report frequent cases when the Russian military personnel change into civilian clothes."
The mayor explained that due to Russian soldiers' actions after the evacuation warning, a heightened screening process of passenger vehicles leaving the area has been enacted.
"One of the goals of why they do this is to escape from the temporarily occupied territory," Balitsky continued. "Therefore, another filtering has now been added when leaving the temporarily occupied territory."
"When they check all civilians in cars and try to prevent Ruscist military personnel from being disguised in cars," Balitsky said of screening outgoing vehicles. The term "Ruscist" is the local dialect for "Russian fascist."
Due to the ongoing war, IAEA officials have not been able to visit the nuclear plant for months, preventing official confirmation of the facility's current status to the public.