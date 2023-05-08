Your tip
Revealed: Vladimir Putin Holding Thousands of Ukrainians in ‘Nazi-style Ghettos’ and Are ‘Forced to Work or Fight’

Source: Mega
May 8 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin is reportedly holding thousands of Ukrainians in “Nazi-style ghettos” where they are “forced to work or fight” in the ongoing conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come more than 14 months after Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian investigators found that the Russian military is holding thousands of Ukrainian civilians in filtration camps across the war-torn nation.

Source: Mega

Even more harrowing are reports that a significant portion of those Ukrainian civilians being held in the “Nazi-style” filtration camps are suffering and dying from diseases like Tuberculosis.

That is the revelation shared by the Sun this week after speaking with Ukrainian human rights official Lyudmyla Denisov.

Source: Mega

According to Denisov, deportees sent to the filtration camps have their fingerprints and documents taken before being loaded onto trains and shipped off to remote parts of Russia.

Those kept at the camps are reportedly crowded into makeshift tents and empty buildings where they are forced to either work for their Russian captors or fight for Russia against their own country.

Meanwhile, Russia – via the Russian news agency TASS – claimed they “rescued” those being held at the camps and provided the thousands of Ukrainian civilians with “three meals per day” and “around-the-clock” medical care.

But in reality, and according to recent reports published by Ukrainian intelligence, those held in the filtration camps are barely provided one meal per day while squalor and disease run rampant across the “ghetto-like” complexes.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the discovery of Russian-run “Nazi-style ghettos” across war-torn Ukraine came just days after it was also revealed Putin planned a “total cleansing” of Ukraine upon his invasion of the nation more than a year ago.

The plan for a “total cleansing” of Ukraine, which likened Putin to Adolf Hitler and was revealed to have been ordered from the “very top” of the Kremlin, sought to detain Ukrainian civilians in their homes before transferring them off to “concentration camps and worse.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: Mega

“As soon as the mass of protests is reduced, the final stage of ‘door-to-door terror’ will begin,” leaked documents detailing the plan read.

“Here the FSB will play first fiddle and people will be detained in their homes at night during curfew and transferred to Russian territories – concentration camps and worse,” the emails continued. “It is assumed that protests will cease completely after such cleansing.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the news of the “Nazi-style ghettos” also came shortly after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest in connection to the alleged mass deportation of Ukrainian children from their homes in Ukraine to Russia.

