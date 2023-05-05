Russian Men Changing Gender to Prevent Being Drafted in Ukraine War, Parliament Expected to Crack Down

"Amendments will soon be introduced in the State Duma to officially ban gender reassignment without surgery," the head of the Duma Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Affairs told Russian Kommersant in a statement amid the fad.

Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said officials are moving towards "enshrining family values in the Russian law" to combat the trend.

"This will allow us to rule out the possibility of changing a person's gender purely by changing the documents," he explained. "A person who changes their passport gender but physically remains the same can get married and adopt children, (which) could result in various legal complications."