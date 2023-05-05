Russian Men Changing Gender to Prevent Being Drafted in Ukraine War, Parliament Expected to Crack Down
A wave of young Russian men have been changing their genders without undergoing surgeries to avoid military conscription, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The trend gained popularity after President Vladimir Putin launched his special military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, continuing to surge as the months went on.
Private clinics in the country issue sex change certificates that cost between $380 and $760. Men are allegedly turning to this option to prevent being drafted into the war.
The State Duma has since launched the creation of a bill to ban sex change without having undergone gender reassignment surgery to stop men from registering themselves as women. It may be introduced as early as May 15, according to reports.
"Amendments will soon be introduced in the State Duma to officially ban gender reassignment without surgery," the head of the Duma Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Affairs told Russian Kommersant in a statement amid the fad.
Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said officials are moving towards "enshrining family values in the Russian law" to combat the trend.
"This will allow us to rule out the possibility of changing a person's gender purely by changing the documents," he explained. "A person who changes their passport gender but physically remains the same can get married and adopt children, (which) could result in various legal complications."
Earlier this week, Russian officials accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin with an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin, providing no evidence of the claims.
Although Kyiv denied the allegations, it was not accepted in return. "We view these actions as a planned terrorist attack and an assassination attempt targeting the President, carried out ahead of Victory Day," the statement read. "Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures wherever and whenever it deems appropriate."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, doubled down that his country is "not attacking Putin or Moscow" during a news conference in Helsinki.
"We are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and cities," he firmly stated. "We do not have enough weapons even for this. That is why we do not use them elsewhere."