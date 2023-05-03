Putin Crony Dmitry Medvedev Slams Elon Musk for Deleting Tweets Made by High-Ranking Russian Politicians

Vladimir Putin crony Dmitry Medvedev recently targeted Elon Musk and slammed the Twitter CEO for deleting a series of tweets made by high-ranking Russian politicians from the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Medvedev’s attacks came earlier this week when the former Russian president said Musk is “not up to the task” of running Twitter and that the 51-year-old billionaire “caved in” to the U.S. State Department and Ukraine.