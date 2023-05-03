Putin Crony Dmitry Medvedev Slams Elon Musk for Deleting Tweets Made by High-Ranking Russian Politicians
Vladimir Putin crony Dmitry Medvedev recently targeted Elon Musk and slammed the Twitter CEO for deleting a series of tweets made by high-ranking Russian politicians from the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Medvedev’s attacks came earlier this week when the former Russian president said Musk is “not up to the task” of running Twitter and that the 51-year-old billionaire “caved in” to the U.S. State Department and Ukraine.
Medvedev also complained that he and other Russian politicians are “getting the same treatment” on Twitter that former President Donald Trump received when he was suspended from the platform in January 2021.
"Twitter has caved into the State Department and the [Ukrainians],” Medvedev fumed. “He’s done the same thing that he once did with Trump.”
“Unfortunately,” he added, “Elon was clearly not up to this task.”
According to Daily Star, Medvedev – who now serves as Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council – lashed out against Musk after he used Twitter to call for the immediate end of diplomatic relations between Russia and Poland.
Medvedev’s tweets, as well as a series of tweets made by other high-ranking Russian politicians, were reportedly removed from Twitter shortly after being published.
Despite slamming Musk, Medvedev admitted that he and other Kremlin officials have used Twitter "to promote [their] propaganda goals" regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is the second time in a matter of months that Musk has been targeted by Putin’s cronies.
Earlier this year, Russian-state TV host Vladimir Solovyov dubbed the SpaceX CEO a “war criminal” for donating 20,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine to help provide internet to the war-torn nation.
"Well, objectively speaking, because that technology and those satellites that he supplies, and those terminals, it's all now being used to create attack drones of various power degrees," Solovyov raged in February.
"And we have to deal with them seriously, with this space group, and with everyone like that militarist Elon Musk," Putin’s propaganda spinster added.
“Elon Musk is thus involved with supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications,” added Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
“And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how much you'll play the fool.”