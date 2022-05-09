Elon Musk Threatened By Head Of Russia's Space Agency For Helping Ukraine: 'It's Been Nice Knowin Ya'

Elon Musk was threatened by the head of a Russian space agency after the billionaire Tesla founder not only provided Ukraine with internet service, but also reportedly helped the invaded nation gain the upper hand in the ongoing drone war between the two countries, Radar has learned.

In a startling development that has left Musk unmoved, Dmitry Rogozin – who heads the Russian space agency Roscosmos – spoke out Sunday night threatening the 50-year-old SpaceX founder for providing Ukraine with internet service via his Starlink program.