Elon Musk Restores Twit Chief Impersonator Kathy Griffin's Suspended Account, Halts On Welcoming Donald Trump Back To Platform

Elon — who has been making more enemies than friends at headquarters since taking the business over at the end of October — announced the news in a tweet on Friday, but the decision came with a warning.

“New Twitter (TWTR) policy is freedom of speech, not freedom of reach,” the billionaire businessman, 51, wrote, revealing the new Twitter has standards contrary to belief. “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter (TWTR).”