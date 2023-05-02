Putin Accused of Forcing Russian Soldiers Into Makeshift Dungeons as Punishment for Being Drunk
Vladimir Putin was recently accused of locking Russian soldiers inside makeshift dungeons as punishment for being drunk in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come more than 14 months after Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, drunk Russian soldiers are reportedly being locked inside the makeshift dungeons – called Zindans – for being drunk or for refusing to fight on the frontlines of the ongoing war.
According to a recent report published by the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense, the Zindans are covered with a metal grille.
The victims locked inside are also reportedly refused food and other supplies.
"In recent months, Russian commanders have likely started punishing breaches in discipline by detaining the offending troops in Zindans – which are improvised cells consisting of holes in the ground covered with a metal grille,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense reported.
“Multiple recent reports from Russian personnel give similar accounts of being placed in Zindans for misdemeanors including drunkenness and attempting to terminate their contracts,” the report continued.
"In the early months of the war, many Russian commanders took a relatively light touch in enforcing discipline, allowing those who refused to soldier to quietly return home,” the MoD explained.
“Since Autumn 2022, there have been multiple increasingly draconian initiatives to improve discipline in the force, especially since Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov assumed command of the operation in January 2023.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia’s war against Ukraine has resulted in a number of rumors regarding the treatment of Putin’s troops stationed on the frontlines of the neighboring nation.
In April, one Russian soldier claimed Putin’s troops were “constantly boozing” instead of training for the war and, upon being mobilized into Ukraine, were forced to dig trenches using metal spoons.
"They didn't even have any food – no dry rations were given to them,” the soldier said last week. “They boarded up the windows, stripped the flooring, and dug a small hole to provide cover in case of an attack.”
"They had to dig with camping spoons,” he added.
Meanwhile, other reports indicated Putin’s soldiers were forced to construct “Frankenstein tanks” made of destroyed vehicles in an effort to continue their assault on Ukraine – while other soldiers are reportedly invading the country armed with nothing but “firearms and shovels.”
"In late February 2023, Russian mobilized reservists described being ordered to assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only ‘firearms and shovels,’” one recent report read.