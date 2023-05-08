Putin Forced to Send 70-year-old Tanks From Russian Museums Into Ukraine Due to Ongoing Weapons Shortage

Vladimir Putin was recently forced to send 70-year-old tanks previously kept on display inside Russian museums into Ukraine to make up for his military’s ongoing weapons shortage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Russia is estimated to have lost more than 3,700 tanks in the past 14 months of fighting against Ukraine, the 70-year-old Russian leader reportedly ordered several Soviet-era T-55 tanks to be recommissioned and sent to the frontlines of battle.