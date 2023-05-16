Kamala Harris 'Ready to Step in and be the President': Ally Comes to VP's Defense Amid Claims She's Unqualified for Another Term
Democrats are focused on improving Vice President Kamala Harris' reputation among voters ahead of the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources with knowledge on the matter claimed that top aides Stephanie Young and Kirsten Allen sat in for White House meetings last month, collaborating with television analysts and strategists on how to improve her image in the eyes of American citizens.
Although some question if Harris is qualified for another term, one aide sang her praises and said she has what it takes to lead the nation should something go wrong for Biden, who is the oldest person ever elected president. He turns 81 in November.
That supporter said Harris is on her A-game and "the best she's been" in recent months.
"But do I think she's ready to step in and be the president, or could she take over the campaign and is she the heir apparent the way Hillary [Clinton] was for [Barack] Obama? The answer is no," the ally told The Messenger. "She does not get us there."
White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients added that Harris has proven to be a force while tackling a number of issues.
"D.C. can be a bubble. You know how to burst that bubble? Get out of D.C.," Zients said. "Go see the vice president rally to protect reproductive rights in Reno, Nevada or announce new jobs in Dalton, Georgia."
"Every day, you will see the vice president in action, advising the president on every issue under the sun and lacing up to fight on behalf of the American people."
- Joe Biden's Campaign Team Set to 'Repair' VP Kamala Harris' Image Ahead of 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Accuses Judge's Daughter Of Working For Kamala Harris, Demands Criminal Case Be Moved To 'Republican-Friendly' City
- Kamala Harris Called Out Over Claims She Was 'Relaxed And Seemingly Lighter On Her Feet' During Ghana Trip
Another longtime Biden aide, Ron Klain, agreed that Harris would be "a very, very good addition to the ticket in 2024."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, however, that insiders said Biden may go another route when it comes to choosing his running mate. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama to the ticket instead of Kamala, his chances immediately improve against any Republican nominee," they claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we previously reported, GOP candidate Nikki Haley had questioned Harris' capabilities during an appearance on Fox News.
"The idea that he would make it until 86-years-old is not something that I think is likely," Haley said of Biden. "But really, are we willing to say we're OK with a President Kamala Harris?"