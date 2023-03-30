Kamala Harris Called Out Over Claims She Was 'Relaxed And Seemingly Lighter On Her Feet' During Ghana Trip

Conservatives took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris after a report on her multi-nation trip to Africa claimed she was "less guarded, relaxed and lighter on her feet," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Critics used the report against Harris in an attempt to claim she enjoyed the company of foreign nations to her own, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Harris arrived in Ghana to kick off her tour across the continent — and after a Politico report on the trip, conservative attacked.