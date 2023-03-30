Kamala Harris Called Out Over Claims She Was 'Relaxed And Seemingly Lighter On Her Feet' During Ghana Trip
Conservatives took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris after a report on her multi-nation trip to Africa claimed she was "less guarded, relaxed and lighter on her feet," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Critics used the report against Harris in an attempt to claim she enjoyed the company of foreign nations to her own, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Harris arrived in Ghana to kick off her tour across the continent — and after a Politico report on the trip, conservative attacked.
"Harris finds footing and a jubilant audience, halfway around the world from Washington," the Politico report titled.
On Twitter, outspoken Republican Jake Schneider blasted Harris, who was met with applause and a welcoming embrace by the people of Ghana.
"This is hilarious. Americans can't stand her, so she goes abroad and 'hits her stride," Schneider tweeted along with the article.
Twitter account @RNCResearch also joined Schneider and attacked the vice president by sharing clips from her meetings in Ghana.
"Kamala Harris meets with recording artists in Ghana: "This is not a new phenomenon, but it is something...that is very significant. What is happening here is changing the way people, kind of, enjoy themselves," she says as she dances and laughs hysterically," the account captioned the awkward video clip.
Users chimed in and mocked the VP.
"For a first female vp, couldn't they have installed someone less embarrassing to all women everywhere?" wrote one displeased Twitter user.
Others took aim at Harris' choice of words and wrote in response, "does she think there wasn't any music in Ghana before now? That no one recorded music there?"
Over and over critics branded Harris as embarrassing, while others claimed she had "imposter syndrome."
Overwhelming it appeared by conservative's standards that the Politico piece was a poor attempt at pro-Biden White House propaganda, especially considering Harris' approval rating.
According to Real Clear Politics, a poll was taken on Harris' leadership approval while in office — and the poll results were not in her favor.
Harris earned a 51.5% disapproval rating, compared to a 39% approval from survey results.