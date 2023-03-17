Vice President Kamala Harris BOOED By Audience During Surprise March Madness Appearance In Iowa

Harris, who graduated from Iowa’s Howard University in 1986, made a surprise appearance in Des Moines on Thursday night to watch the Howard Bison face off against the University of Kansas’ Jayhawks.

Vice President Kamala Harris was met with boos this week when she made a surprise appearance in Iowa to watch her alma mater compete in the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the match’s second half, and before the Howard Bison suffered a devastating 68-96 loss against the Kansas Jayhawks, Harris was met with a stadium of boos when she appeared on the Wells Fargo Arena jumbotron.

But while the 58-year-old vice president and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff , appeared excited to attend Thursday night’s March Madness game, the crowd was apparently disappointed to see her in the audience.

“I mean, here we are in Des Moines. And they are a tough time, they work hard, they are so disciplined and it is a joy to watch them here in March Madness,” Harris said of her alma mater while a chorus of boos could be heard in the background. “So many of us who are here, we love our school.”

“And Howard University, I ran for my first office as freshman class representative and have always been part of the Howard community,” she continued, although the boos only appeared to grow louder. “And I'm sure that everyone who has a team understands what it means and the joy and the commitment that we have in the traditions and the loyalty to your team.”