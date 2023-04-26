Joe Biden's Campaign Team Set to 'Repair' VP Kamala Harris' Image Ahead of 2024 Election
President Joe Biden’s team is preparing to “repair” Vice President Kamala Harris’ image ahead of the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One day after President Biden officially announced his 2024 re-election bid on Tuesday morning, insiders revealed that White House officials are specifically working to boost Harris’ poor poll numbers ahead of the upcoming campaign season.
According to Axios, there is “zero chance” President Biden will boot Harris as his vice president.
Instead, the White House and Biden’s 2024 campaign team will work together to strengthen her image to garner and retain as many votes as possible from the Democratic base.
Biden’s campaign team seemingly started its efforts to repair Harris’ image this week by including a number of shots of the vice president in Tuesday morning’s video announcing Biden’s 2024 re-election bid.
Harris is also featured on the homepage of the president’s website, and Anita Dunn – one of Biden’s most powerful officials – has reportedly directed the White House’s political and engagement teams to schedule events with Harris promoting key Democratic issues.
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates has also started to promote Harris by telling Axios that "after winning the most votes of any ticket" in 2020, we have “seen the results of the strong, consistent partnership between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their teams."
Harris spokeswoman, Kirsten Allen, echoed those remarks by adding that the White House teams “have been focused on lifting up the priorities of President Biden and Vice President Harris as they build a future where every person in our nation can thrive, and will continue to remain focused on this work together."
- Hunter Biden Fighting Ex From Calling Trump Aide To Testify About The Contents Of His Infamous Laptop In Child Support War
- Hunter Biden Ordered to Appear in Court After Ex Lunden Roberts Demands President’s Son Be Thrown in Jail
- President Joe Biden Officially Announces 2024 Re-election Bid: 'Let's Finish the Job'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harris’ image makeover comes shortly after White House insiders claimed the president is growing “increasingly frustrated” with his No.2.
The same White House insiders also said that Biden felt compelled to run for a second term because he was “concerned” Harris would struggle to defeat the Republican nominee.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“A point of tension in their relationship is that I don’t think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate over her fear of messing up,” one source said in March.
"If he did not think she was capable, he would not have picked her,” another insider shared last month. “But it is a question of consistently rising to the occasion.”
“I think his running for re-election is less about her and more about him, but I do think that she and the Democratic bench are a factor.”