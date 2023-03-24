Biden Running For Re-Election Because He’s ‘Concerned’ Vice President Kamala Harris Won’t Beat Donald Trump
President Joe Biden is reportedly running for re-election in 2024 largely because he does not believe Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to successfully challenge Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 2024 presidential election next year continues to draw closer, at least two former White House officials have revealed President Biden is growing increasingly frustrated with Harris’ performance as vice president.
According to one of the former White House officials, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief is particularly irked by Harris’ reluctance to take on any risky assignments given to her by Biden.
“A point of tension in their relationship is that I don’t think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate” over her “fear of messing up,” one former Biden Administration official said this week, according to the New York Post.
Meanwhile, a second former White House official claimed Biden does not believe Harris could take on former President Trump should he win the 2024 GOP nomination.
"If he did not think she was capable, he would not have picked her. But it is a question of consistently rising to the occasion,” the second former official said.
“I think his running for re-election is less about her and more about him, but I do think that she and the Democratic bench are a factor.”
But despite Biden’s purported private frustrations with his No. 2, the 80-year-old president has recently started praising Harris in public for the “barriers” she has “shattered.”
“You know, our outstanding vice president, you’ve shattered so many barriers and did it mostly on your own,” Biden said on Wednesday while celebrating Women’s History Month.
“You know, San Francisco, first woman district attorney. California’s first woman attorney general,” the president continued. “Doug, you have had such an incredible partner in this historic progress.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s private convictions regarding Harris and Trump in 2024 come just weeks after it was revealed the president “complained” about his vice president during the first months of his presidency.
According to Chris Whipple’s book Fight of His Life, which focused on the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, Biden allegedly called Harris a “work in progress” and became “annoyed” when Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff “complained” about the vice president’s policy portfolio.
“Biden was annoyed,” wrote Whipple in December. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”
President Biden has yet to officially announce his run for reelection next year, although he is expected to make the announcement sometime in the coming weeks.