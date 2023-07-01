Puppet Master? Susan Rice — Ex-United Nation Ambassador — Controlling President Joe Biden, Claims Tucker Carlson
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson claims that former UN Ambassador Susan Rice is secretly running the government, guiding President Joe Biden on policies and executive decisions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The people who control Joe Biden — Susan Rice and the rest — know they can continue to run our government — writing the press releases, formulating the policies — and they can do it effectively forever as long as Joe Biden gets dressed in the morning," Tucker told his nearly 9 million Twitter followers. "And, of course, that's their strong preference. These are fervent opponents of change."
"But the one thing these people cannot control is aging," the former Fox News host continued. "Joe Biden is old. He's 80 now. He'll be 85 at the end of the next term. … When old people start to slide, they tend to slide fast. Joe Biden has begun that descent."
Tucker continued to claim that, within a year or two, Biden would be "completely gone."
"At that point, the Democratic Party will face a succession problem. If Joe Biden is re-elected next year and then forced to leave office during his term due to disability or death, that means Kamala Harris will become president of the United States. And nobody wants that, not even her husband."
The former news anchor hinted at California Governor Gavin Newsom as a potential replacement.
Tucker noted that Newsom recently said he was "mesmerized" by Biden. "Imagine saying that as a compliment. You couldn't do it," Tucker said of Newsom's recent comments. "Few human beings could do it. But Gavin Newsom had no problem at all. Those words rolled right off his forked tongue. He never stopped smiling."
While these predictions are speculative, they raise crucial questions about the Democratic Party's plans and the ramifications of Biden's mental decline.
Biden continues to make flub after flub in public outings and recently wandering around lost during recent interviews, leading many to question whether or not he'll be mentally fit to serve another four years.
