Gavin Newsom Barks Back at Sean Hannity When Confronted About Attending 12-Person Napa Dinner During Pandemic: 'It Was Wrong'
Gavin Newsom jumped to his own defense when he was questioned about attending a 12-person dinner in November 2020, which took place at the height of the pandemic and following the strict rules he set in place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The California Governor, 55, was reminded of the public debacle when he joined Sean Hannity on Fox News.
When asked about the lavish dinner at Napa's upscale restaurant, The French Laundry, Newsom stuck his foot in his mouth.
“You probably shouldn’t have gone to the French Laundry,” Hannity said. “Just saying.”
“It was a dumb mistake,” Newsom replied. "It was a terrible mistake. It wasn’t illegal, it was wrong. And I totally violated the spirit of what I was preaching, and it was wrong and I own that. I own that.”
While Hannity seemed perfectly fine with Newsom's response, the Democratic leader didn't stop there.
“And you know what, for the grace of God, no one else has ever made a mistake,” Newsom shot back. “I guess I did, I own that, and it was wrong.”
Hannity didn't let the Golden State's governor off the hook and reiterated that "everybody makes mistakes. However, that was a dumb one."
The two appeared to have an awkward back-and-forth exchange. “It was dumb,” Newsom said, to which Hannity replied, "I agree."
That's where things went south.
“And I own it,” Newsom popped off. “So I don’t need to be reminded of it." This isn't the first time Newsom has addressed his mistake of attending the 12-person upscale dinner without a mask nearly three years ago.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I want to apologize to you because I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice, and I’ve done my best to do that,” Newsom said days after Fox 11 obtained photos of the governor at the dinner party. “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.”
“As soon as I sat down at the larger table I realized it was a little larger group than I had anticipated and I made a bad mistake,” he explained of the dinner at the French Laundry. “Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back, got in my car and drove back to my house.