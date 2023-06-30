President Joe Biden Awkwardly Wanders Off Set During Live MSNBC Interview
President Joe Biden awkwardly wandered off set during an interview with MSNBC this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The concerning incident took place on Thursday when the 80-year-old commander-in-chief visited New York City to sit for an interview with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace.
But while the pair discussed the Supreme Court’s recent decision to end Affirmative Action, the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and ex-President Donald Trump, the interview took an awkward turn when Biden abruptly stood up and walked off the set despite the fact that Wallace’s broadcast was still live on air.
Many viewers, including many of the president’s Republican rivals, questioned why Biden did not wait until Wallace cut to a commercial break before departing the set and studio.
“What on Earth is Joe Biden doing?” tweeted one conservative voter after the president’s MSNBC interview. “It’s live TV!”
“Watch Joe Biden hobble off MSNBC like a robot,” added another viewer alongside a clip of the awkward incident.
“Wow!” tweeted Newsmax host Greg Kelly. “Joe walks off set during LIVE interview.”
Meanwhile, MSNBC came under fire from critics after Wallace failed to question President Biden about his embattled son, Hunter Biden.
As the president sat for his interview with Wallace on Thursday, Hunter was inside a Delaware courthouse providing testimony in connection to the defamation lawsuit filed by computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac – the man who first obtained Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”
MSNBC viewers who tuned in to Thursday’s interview with Biden were also surprised that Wallace failed to ask the president about his health – particularly as the 80-year-old commander-in-chief prepares to run for reelection next year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s awkward departure from the MSNBC studio this week also came just days after he confused Iraq and Ukraine while talking to reporters about Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.
"It's hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq, he's losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,” Biden said while leaving the White House for Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday.