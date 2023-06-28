Your tip
Biden Blunders Again: 80-year-old President Mistakenly Says Vladimir Putin is 'Losing the War in Iraq' Instead of Ukraine

Jun. 28 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden caused concern once again this week after he mistook Iraq for Ukraine while discussing Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Russia’s war-torn neighboring nation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The aging 80-year-old president’s concerning mistake took place on Wednesday as he spoke to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before he boarded Marine One for Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and then Chicago.

Biden mistook Iraq for Ukraine after one reporter asked about Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine – particularly after Wagner Private Military Company boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an unsuccessful coup against the Russian leader and Moscow over the weekend.

"It's hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq, he's losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,” President Biden remarked.

“And it's not just NATO. It's not just the European Union. It's Japan,” the 80-year-old commander-in-chief continued. “It's, you know, 40 nations.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s blunder on Wednesday outside of the White House was not the first time the aging leader mistook Ukraine for another country.

Last year, while giving his State of the Union address to the American people, Biden confused Ukraine and Iran.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden mistakenly said during his address.

Biden’s habit of making blunders and gaffes during important speeches has caused concern regarding the president’s mental capacities and overall ability to properly lead the United States.

The concerns regarding Biden’s mental capacities intensified in April when the 80-year-old president officially announced his 2024 re-election bid for the White House.

Although Biden is apparently not worried about his age and the fact he will be 86 should he win next year’s election and complete his second presidential term, the president’s Republican rivals have cited his recent blunders to argue why Biden is not fit to lead America through a second term.

"Republicans are seizing on recent gaffes from President Biden, putting a spotlight on his slip-ups to attack Biden’s competency ahead of both the midterms and a 2024 presidential race," the Hill wrote in a recent report.

"The RNC did not make Biden’s age a central part of its criticism, but it is an implicit and sometimes explicit part of the attacks from various Republicans, who see perceptions of Biden’s age and competence as a potentially fruitful line of attack," the outlet continued.

"But today’s gaffes are being used by Republicans to question Biden’s competency, given his age.”

