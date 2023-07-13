Your tip
Joe Biden Mocks Reporter’s Question During Press Conference Days After White House Aides Spilled About His 'Quick-Trigger Temper'

Source: MEGA
Jul. 13 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden insulted a reporter who asked a question during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky — only days after White House aides spilled about his bad behavior behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden, who is currently on an international trip, met with Ukraine’s President for a chat. The two spoke to reporters about America supporting Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on.

Embedded Image
Source: CSPAN

Biden wrapped up the presser, but the reporters continued asking questions. The President instructed his aides to have the press leave but the journalists continued shouting.

The president seemed upset the reporters weren’t exiting quickly. The White House press aides can be heard telling the guests, "Alright thanks everybody! Thank You!" as they tried guiding people out of the room.

"Have to keep walking!" another aide can be heard telling the reporters in a desperate attempt to do what the president asked.

“President Zelenskyy, how soon after the war would you like to be in NATO? How soon after the war would you like to join NATO?” one reporter asked.

Biden sarcastically responded, “An hour and 20 minutes. You guys ask really insightful questions!”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The moment comes days after Biden’s aides spoke out in a bombshell report by Axios. The outlet spoke to multiple insiders who claimed while Biden has a warm and soft public image — he’s foul-mouthed with a quick temper behind closed doors.

Sources claim aides feared having one on one meetings with Biden because he often yelled.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The outlet's sources claimed Biden often yells, “God dammit, how the f--- don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f------ b------ me!” and “Get the f---out of here!”

Another insider claimed Biden’s temper was like “angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums.” One source told the outlet, "No one is safe" when it comes to the president's rage.

Biden has yet to respond to the allegations of his behavior.

