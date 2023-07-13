Joe Biden Mocks Reporter’s Question During Press Conference Days After White House Aides Spilled About His 'Quick-Trigger Temper'

Biden, who is currently on an international trip, met with Ukraine’s President for a chat. The two spoke to reporters about America supporting Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on.

President Joe Biden insulted a reporter who asked a question during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky — only days after White House aides spilled about his bad behavior behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden wrapped up the presser, but the reporters continued asking questions. The President instructed his aides to have the press leave but the journalists continued shouting.

The president seemed upset the reporters weren’t exiting quickly. The White House press aides can be heard telling the guests, "Alright thanks everybody! Thank You!" as they tried guiding people out of the room.

"Have to keep walking!" another aide can be heard telling the reporters in a desperate attempt to do what the president asked.