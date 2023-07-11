'Payback': Biden Corruption Informant Charged with Arms Trafficking, Acting as Chinese Agent — Just 5 Days After He Detailed Claims in Explosive Video
The fugitive touted by Republican lawmakers as the secret witness who could blow wide open the Biden family corruption scandal has been indicted for a series of crimes that could send him to jail for 100 years — by the president’s Department of Justice.
RadarOnline.com has confirmed Gal Luft, a 57-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who is currently a fugitive, was charged late Monday with violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, arms trafficking, and sanctions violations.
In total, the one-time Maryland resident — who is on the run — faces an eight-count indictment and a whopping 100 years in prison if he is convicted.
Just five days ago, the professor and former Israeli army officer laid out his bribery allegations against the president’s family in an extraordinary 14-minute video filmed in an undisclosed location and released to The New York Post.
“I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life,” Luft said in the video from a safe haven at the time.
“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda … I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s cover-up, this is exactly what happened.”
According to The Post, Luft said he was arrested in Cyprus to “stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee that the Biden family received payments from individuals with alleged ties to Chinese military intelligence.”
He also alleged the Bidens had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.
Luft — who has scribed himself as “patient zero of the Biden family investigation” — made the stunning allegation that he provided the incriminating evidence to the Department of Justice and six FBI agents in a secret meeting in Brussels in March 2019.
But it was covered up, he said.
Luft added: “I warned the government about the potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections … Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?”
Republican James Comer, the dogged House Oversight chairman, described Luft as a “very credible witness” in the Biden investigation.
“We have no reason to believe the FBI and DOJ acted on this info,” he wrote on Twitter on July 8.
In an interview on Newsmax, Comer added: “This is their worst nightmare because this is a credible witness that the FBI flew all the way to Brussels to interview and sent several agents to interview.
“This is someone who knew about CEFC long before the (Hunter Biden) laptop became public… We feel this is someone we need to talk to in our investigation.”
In announcing the indictment, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said: “As alleged, Gal Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and co-head of a Maryland think tank, engaged in multiple, serious criminal schemes.
"He subverted foreign agent registration laws in the United States to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former high-ranking U.S. Government official; he acted as a broker in deals for dangerous weapons and Iranian oil; and he told multiple lies about his crimes to law enforcement," Williams continued. "As the charges unsealed today reflect, our Office will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to detect and hold accountable those who surreptitiously attempt to perpetrate malign foreign influence campaigns here in the United States.”
A top Republican source connected to the investigation told RadarOnline.com the announcement of charges “reeks of a political witch-hunt to silence a witness who was on the verge of testifying against the Bidens.”
“The Biden-led Department of Justice moved suddenly and swiftly to arrest and effectively silence Gal Luft,” the source said.
“The question we need to be asking ourselves now is why? This looks and sounds like payback of the highest order.”
The Department of Justice has called on people to report any information about Luft’s whereabouts by contacting their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
